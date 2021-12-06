After his Wildcats squads typically ranked among the top teams in the WPIAL for most of the past decade, Greater Latrobe boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel anticipated a few lean years. Last season, Greater Latrobe exceeded expectations and finished with a winning record, keyed by several dramatic victories in the closing seconds.
Just two key players from that team return for 2021-22, however, so Wetzel and his squad will rely upon the core values and culture that has helped create the winning tradition throughout his tenure.
“Really, I thought it was a great season,” Wetzel said of last campaign, in which Greater Latrobe went 6-3 in section play, won a playoff game, and finished at 9-7.
Nearly half of those wins came by one possession, as brothers Ryan and Chase Sickenberger both hit buzzer beaters throughout the season.
Ryan Sickenberger has since graduated, though, and is now playing at Allegheny College. He, along with classmates Drew Clair, Frankie Newill, and Nick Rauco represent significant voids that the Wildcats must fill. Ryan Sickenberger paced the Wildcats offensively, scoring approximately 15 points per game, but his veteran presence, along with Clair’s, was instrumental in the team’s success.
“The leadership those two provided was off the charts,” Wetzel said of the duo who had played on the varsity since their freshman years.
Meanwhile, Newill posted some big scoring performances, while Rauco was exceptional as a role player.
As a result, Chase Sickenberger will be relied upon to fill a variety of needs for Greater Latrobe in 2021-22. The 6-foot-1 senior will play both inside and on the perimeter.
“He brings a wealth of experience, a toughness to our lineup. He has offensive skills and probably is our team’s best rebounder,” Wetzel detailed.
The other notable returner is Landon Butler, a 6-foot-4 junior guard who is following in the footsteps of his accomplished brothers, Austin and Bryce.
“Austin and Bryce were very, very different. And Landon seems to be kind of a mix of those two,” Wetzel detailed.
Leaner and lankier than his older brothers, Butler has displayed tremendous court vision and passing touch. But while his skills on the court are unquestioned, Butler will need to take on an expanded role as a leader this season.
“The responsibility of Landon is going to increase tremendously. Now, the leadership part of this whole program falls pretty heavy on those two guys’ shoulders,” Wetzel said of Butler and Sickenberger.
The Wildcats’ roster consists of four other seniors — Ben and Luke Hamaty, Zach Marucco, and Spencer Mills.
In addition to Butler, the junior class is comprised of Drew Kozuch, Dante Basciano, Tyler Mondock, and Conner Lakin.
Several underclassmen could be in contention for playing time, as well, including sophomore guard JaTawn Williams.
“We got some sophomores and freshmen that are making practice very interesting right now,” said Wetzel.
One of those freshmen is John Wetzel, the son of the coach. He joins Marucco and Basciano as sons of Greater Latrobe head coaches. Marucco is the son of Wildcats’ football coach Jason Marucco, while Basciano is the son of Matt Basciano the head baseball coach.
Regardless of which players are on the floor, the Wildcats will maintain some of their trademark qualities, including playing up-tempo.
“We like to push the pace. We want to press you. We like to speed the game up,” Wetzel detailed. “I think that’s really the only way we have a chance, being how small we are and have been.”
The Wildcats will likely be undersized in most of their section games, as they compete in Class 5A Section 3 with Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Gateway, Penn Hills, Woodland Hills, and McKeesport Area. A year ago, the Indians won the section at 6-0, followed by the Panthers at 7-3. The Wildcats finished third, with a mark of 6-3, followed by the Gators, Tigers, Cavaliers, and Wolverines.
Although the section remains the same, the opponents could look vastly different this season. Because Penn Hills and Greater Latrobe had conflicting mask policies last year, the teams did not play, so the Wildcats did not see the Indians under their first-year coach Chris Giles. Additionally, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, Woodland Hills, and McKeesport Area all have new coaches this campaign, with Jesse Reed, Corey Smith, Eugene Wilson, and Troy Blackwell, respectively. Reed is a former Saltsburg standout.
“Seems like almost an overhaul of the coaches,” Wetzel said. “As far as what to expect, I have no idea. I just know it’s an extremely talented section.
“Our job is to stick to our culture and who we are, and I think if that happens, we’ll grow tremendously this year,” he continued.
While the playoff format is expected to return to the top four teams in the section, the open tournament last year provided a breath of fresh air, according to Wetzel.
“I love it. I think home games in the playoffs would be a great advantage and something to look forward to,” he revealed. “I think that was a cool experiment.”
Greater Latrobe opens its season at the Butler Tournament this weekend, as the Wildcats will face the host Golden Tornadoes on Friday, followed by a matchup against Knoch on Saturday. The first section game is slated for Dec. 17 at Woodland Hills.
