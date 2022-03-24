The 2021 season was one for the record books for Derry Area softball. Although the Trojans finished with a record of just 7-7, Derry Area captured the first playoff win in program history, defeating South Park 3-1 in the WPIAL Class 3A postseason. For there, Derry Area played competitively but ultimately bowed out to Mount Pleasant Area, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA champs, in the quarterfinals.
However, the Trojans graduated five key members from that squad, and just four upperclassmen return to the fold. As a result, Derry Area will rely heavily on unproven players to handle key roles in 2022.
“We have a solid core, but we’re very young and inexperienced,” explained Derry Area third-year head coach John DePalma. “You have to build players, and it’s not always easy, because a lot of these girls play three sports.”
Before looking ahead, the Trojans can look back fondly on last season. Although the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 season spoiled what could’ve been a breakthrough campaign, Derry Area took a definitive step forward a year ago.
“It was a goal that we had set to get past that first hurdle,” DePalma said of the playoff victory, as the No. 9 Trojans scored a slight upset against the eight-seeded Eagles. “I was very, very proud of that group of girls last year.”
Even several losses provided hope, as Derry Area played to the final out twice against section winner North Catholic, and also lost by just one run against a very accomplished Southmoreland team.
The Trojans were led by an outstanding quintet of seniors, however, who were complimented by a talented group of younger players.
“You had that small, little bubble come through our small school for that year,” DePalma said of the overlap between veterans and talented underclassmen in 2021.
Those seniors had all played together for years, both at the high school level and in travel ball. That group consisted of pitcher Maddie Berger, outfielders Gianna Copelli and Carissa Bateman, and infielders Alanna Meloy and Lexi Jellison.
Berger earned the lion’s share of work in the circle, as she went 5-4 with an ERA of 3.09 in 59 innings, while also hitting .278 with nine RBIs. Bateman hit .375 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Meloy, who played third, batted .333 with nine RBIs and 12 runs. Jellison, the Trojans’ shortstop, batted .289 with five RBIs and 10 runs. Copelli, who patrolled center field, contributed eight runs.
Now, the Trojans’ roster features just two seniors – middle infielder Abby Doperak and first baseman Shelby Glick. Doperak was impressive at the plate last year, as she hit .485 with 13 runs. Glick, who primarily played designated player in 2021, hit .333 with eight runs batted in.
While the leadership provided by the two seniors will be significant, the junior duo of Izzy DePalma and Sarah Dettling could offer the most production in the lineup. DePalma, a Pitt – Johnstown commit, caught every game last year, but she could also see time in the outfield this season. Wherever she plays, her bat will be an asset, as she posted a.564 batting average and 17 RBIs, both team highs, along with three homers and 10 runs. Dettling, who will shift to center field this year, hit .400 with seven RBIs and 15 runs.
The other 12 players on the roster are sophomores and freshmen, though, including the three candidates to earn time in the circle. Sophomore Maizie Legge threw eight innings a year ago, going 1-1 with an earned-run average of 3.50.
“She’s going to be our No. 1 until proven otherwise,” DePalma said of Legge.
The other hurlers include sophomore Rebecca Huss and freshman Callie Krause. Furthermore, promising freshman Sophia Doherty can play in the infield and also spell DePalma behind the dish.
With the Trojans reliant upon so much youth, DePalma recognizes that getting game reps will be crucial for accelerating their development. To that point, he intends to schedule frequent junior varsity games for the underclassmen.
“We gotta play as much JV as we possibly can to have these girls keep seeing pitches,” he noted. “It doesn’t do the girls any good just to play varsity and sit on the bench and get an at-bat here and there.”
The Trojans struggled at the plate in their first scrimmage of the season against Greensburg Central Catholic. However, DePalma is still hopeful that his team can challenge for the postseason once again.
Competing in Class 3A Section 1, Derry Area must contend with reigning section champion North Catholic, playoff qualifiers Deer Lakes and Valley, as well as East Allegheny and Shady Side Academy.
DePalma believes the Lancers return a loaded roster and should be the favorites this year. The subsequent playoff spots, however, could be hotly contested.
“It’s going to be a tight race for that three and four spot, that’s for sure,” he said.
The Trojans begin their campaign with a home contest against Apollo-Ridge today. Section play commences with a home matchup against North Catholic on April 4.
