The Greater Latrobe golf team lost 10 players to graduation, and only return one member from last year’s team.
So, head coach Scott Reaugh feels it was important for his young squad to play against a group of veteran teams in the annual Garrison Golf Invitational, held Monday at Latrobe Country Club.
“This has become one of the top caliber tournaments to start the season when you look at the level of competition,” Reaugh said. “I think it’s good for the kids. There’s teams with multiple state championships in this tournament. We’re normally competitive with them, but this year is different for us because we lost a lot of veterans. We’re relying on new kids, and they’re great kids, but once we get into section play, I think we’ll be able to compete.”
This year’s tournament featured the host Wildcats, in addition to Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Shady Side Academy and Pine-Richland.
Fox Chapel captured the PIAA state and WPIAL Class 3A championships last season. Shady Side Academy finished third in the WPIAL in Class 3A and Pittsburgh Central Catholic the fifth-best team in the district in 2019. Pine-Richland was also a playoff qualifier last season, as were the veteran Wildcats, who won their third consecutive section title and sixth in the last eight years.
“Years ago, when I took over the program in 2007, the Garrison Tournament was very much a local tournament,” Reaugh said. “It was a good tournament, but I think Latrobe won the first eight or nine tournaments. I felt like if we were going to take this program to the next step, we needed to play against these better teams. So, we started bringing in outside teams.”
The Wildcats lost 10 players to graduation from the section championship-winning team, as the lone returner is senior Dom Atkinson. Sophomore Jake Pavlik led the Wildcats on Monday with an 82, good enough for a 13-place finish overall, while Atkinson followed with an 88. Junior Owen Miele fired a 91, while sophomore Ben Ridilla shot a 95 and junior Alex DiBernardo ended one stroke back at 96. Junior Dylan Yeager shot 101, as Greater Latrobe finished with a 452 as a team.
“We’re a young and inexperienced team,” Reaugh said. “I have a whole new team of kids, and most of them played JV, but never a varsity match. I don’t think we played very well, but we’re playing against three or four teams in the tournament that could be WPIAL finalists. I wasn’t expecting to win, but I was hoping we’d be a little better.”
Pittsburgh Central Catholic captured the Garrison Golf Invitational championship with a 398, while Franklin Regional ended two strokes back at 400. Shady Side Academy was one stroke behind at 401, while Pine-Richland finished fourth with a 418. Fox Chapel placed fifth with a 420 and Greater Latrobe sixth at 452.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic also claimed the individual championship, as sophomore Rocco Salvetti took the overall crown with a low score of 71. Franklin Regional senior Michael Wareham placed second with a 74, while Pittsburgh Central Catholic junior Carter Pitcairn also shot a 74 to finish third. A pair of Shady Side Academy seniors finished fourth and fifth, as Charles Troutman shot a 75 and Adam Laurer one back with a 76. Pine-Richland senior Mark Terchick shot a 77 and Fox Chapel senior came in with a 79.
Salvetti also competed in last year’s event where he finished fourth overall.
“Playing against kids of that caliber is always good,” Reaugh said. “It gives them an opportunity to see what you have to do to be at that level. We played against kids who are members at Oakmont, Fox Chapel and places like that. They’re playing tournament after tournament, and I think they’ll see if you’re going to compete at this level, that’s something you have to do. It can’t hurt us, especially at this point in the season.”
Greater Latrobe will open section play, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with a match against Greensburg Salem at Hannastown Golf Club.
———
Garrison Golf Invitational
(Latrobe Country Club)
TEAM STANDINGS: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (PCC) 398 (Rocco Salvetti 71, Carter Pitcairn 74, Joe Farrell 84, Connor Walker 84, Christian Harhai 85,); Franklin Regional (FR) 400 (Michael Wareham 74, Jeff Anderchak 79, Nolan Shilling 79, Chuck Tragesser 82, Luke Kimmich 86, Zach Abdallah 88); Shady Side Academy (SSA) 401 (Charles Troutman 75, Adam Lauer 76, Garrett Fuhrer 80, Wes Warden 83, Charles Karet 87, Michael Manges 89); Pine-Richland (P-R) 418 (Mark Terchick 77, Nick Piper 80, Andrew Ni 85, Sam Perry 86, Matt Lennon 90, Toby Kitay 93); Fox Chapel (FC) 420 (Aidan Oehrle 79, Eli Yofan 84, Zach Paper 84, Mike O’Day 86, David Fuhrer 87, Owen Delaney 87); Greater Latrobe (GL) 452 (Jake Pavlik 82, Dom Atkinson 88, Owen Miele 91, Ben Ridilla 95, Alex DiBernardo 96, Daylan Yeager 101)
INDIVIDUAL
Rocco Salvetti (PCC) 71, Michael Wareham (FR) 74, Carter Pitcairn (PCC) 74, Charles Troutman (SSA) 75, Adam Lauer (SSA) 76, Mike Terchick (P-R) 77, Aidan Oehrle (FC) 79, Jeff Anderchak (FR) 79, Nolan Shilling (FR) 79, Nick Piper (P-R) 80, Garrett Fuhrer (SSA) 80, Chuck Tragesser (FR) 82, Jake Pavlik (GL) 82, Wes Warden (SSA) 83, Eli Yofan (FC) 84, Zach Paper (FC) 84, Connor Walker (PCC) 84, Joe Farrell (PCC) 84, Christian Harhai (PCC) 85, Andrew Ni (P-R) 85, Mike O’Day (FC) 86, Luke Kimmich (FR) 86, Sam Perry (P-R) 86, Charles Karet (SSA) 87, David Fuhrer (FC) 87, Owen Delaney (FC) 87.
