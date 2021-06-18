Young Township scored three runs in sixth inning and tacked on another in the seventh to help slip past host Latrobe Legion, 5-4, in an American Legion District 31 game played Thursday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe fell to 7-4 overall and saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Despite Thursday’s setback, the Jethawks have won seven of their last nine games since losing the first two of the season.
Latrobe had outscored the opposition 45-7 during the win streak.
Latrobe currently sits in fifth place in the district standings, behind first-place Murrysville (8-1), Yough (7-1) and Bushy Run (7-2) and Young Township (6-3).
Jake Bradish paced Latrobe with a double and a single on Thursday, while Vinny Amatucci and Logan Short each drove in runs.
Latrobe finished with just four hits and one extra-base hit.
After Young Township opened the scoring on Brady Yard’s RBI single in the third, the Jethawks finally dented the scoreboard in the fifth. With two outs, Grant Dowden was hit with a pitch, stole second and later scored on Amatucci’s single.
Dustin Coleman’s two-run single and Nate Kacvulic’s run-scoring hit extended Young Township’s advantage to 4-1 in the sixth. The team added an insurance run on Brice Laurenti’s RBI single in the seventh.
Latrobe tried to draw closer in the sixth. Ben Anderson began the frame with a single, Short and Logan Gustafson each worked walks and Erick Batista reached on an error, allowing a run to score. Clay Petrosky thought he hit a two-run single in the frame, but interference was called on the play.
In the seventh, Latrobe loaded the bases with no outs after Amatucci walked, Bradish singled and Anderson reached on an error, but only one run came in via Short’s sacrifice fly.
The Jethawks got a strong start on the mound from Peyton Henry, who struck out 12 and walked two over five innings of work. Anderson took the loss and had a walk and strikeout in one frame, while Dowden also pitched and walked a batter.
Yard got the pitching win for Young Township, fanning two and walking two in five-plus innings.
Brandon Gaston had three hits to lead Young Township, while Coleman added a pair of hits and drove in a pair. Young Township finished with nine hits overall.
Latrobe is scheduled for a rivalry showdown, 6 p.m. today against Unity Township at Whitney Field. Saturday’s game at Hempfield East is scheduled to begin at noon.
Young Twp. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Coleman 4 0 2 Petrosky 4 0 0 Fairman 2 1 0 Dowden 3 1 0 Yard 3 0 1 Amatcci 3 0 1 Prugh 4 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Astolos 2 2 0 Bradish 4 0 2 Gaston 4 1 3 Andersn 2 1 0 Laureti 3 0 1 Henry 0 0 0 Kavulic 4 1 2 Short 2 1 1 Templetn 0 0 0 Bascino 0 0 0 Blackstn 3 0 0 Gustafsn 3 0 0 Batista 4 0 0 King 2 0 0 Fazekas 0 0 0 Mills 1 0 0
Totals 29 5 9 Totals 28 4 4Young Twp 001 003 1 — 5 9 4Latrobe 000 012 1 — 4 4 0 Doubles: Bradish (L); Yard (YT) Strikeouts by: Henry-12, Anderson-1, Dowden-0 (L); Yard-2, Gaston-0, Fairman-1 (YT) Base on balls by: Henry-2, Anderson-1, Dowden-1 (L); Yard-2, Gaston-1, Fairman-0 (YT) Winning pitcher: Brady Yard Losing pitcher: Ben Anderson
