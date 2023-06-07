The Young Township Renegades exploded for 12 runs on 14 hits Monday, June 5, as the team defeated the Latrobe Jethawks by a 12-4 score in American Legion Baseball action at Legion-Keener Park.
The Renegades plated three runs in the opening inning for an early 3-0 lead before the Jethawks scored in the second, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Young Township went on to score five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth for a 12-1 advantage. Latrobe plated two runs in the home half of the sixth inning and one more in the seventh as the Renegades took the game, 12-4.
The Jethawks were led at the plate by Adam Moreland, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Teammate Colin Bush was 2 for 4 in the game as well, with one run scored and one RBI. His triple was the Jethawks’ lone extra-base hit of the evening. Vinny Amatucci was 1 for 3 and scored one run. Mason Hrubes and Jack Stynchula scored one run apiece for Latrobe. Andrew Hantz and Cole Short added singles.
The Renegades enjoyed a wealth of extra-base hits en route to the 12-4 win. Haden Brink, who was the starting pitcher for Young Township, was 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and scored three runs. Teammate Roger Wright was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and one RBI. Nicola Buffone was 2 for 4 with a double for the Renegades as he scored one run and had two RBI. Dustin Coleman was 1 for 2, scoring two runs to go along with two RBIs. Caden Rupert was a perfect 3 for 3 as he hit a triple and tallied one RBI. Chase Jablonski hit a double and scored one run for the Renegades. Jacob Fairbanks, Colin Saxion and Ryan Waugaman scored one run apiece for Young Township.
Starting pitcher Nate Lemmon took the loss for the Jethawks as he put in four innings of work. He struck out one batter and walked two. He was relieved by Duncan Foust, who fanned five and walked two in three innings.
Brink was the winning pitcher for the Renegades as he struck out 11 Jethawks against two walks during four innings of work. Buffone came on in relief, striking out two batters in two innings. Fairbanks pitched the final frame for the Renegades as he issued one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
