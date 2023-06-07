The Young Township Renegades exploded for 12 runs on 14 hits Monday, June 5, as the team defeated the Latrobe Jethawks by a 12-4 score in American Legion Baseball action at Legion-Keener Park.

The Renegades plated three runs in the opening inning for an early 3-0 lead before the Jethawks scored in the second, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Young Township went on to score five runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth for a 12-1 advantage. Latrobe plated two runs in the home half of the sixth inning and one more in the seventh as the Renegades took the game, 12-4.

