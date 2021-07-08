The Unity Township Legion baseball team got the start it wanted on back-to-back days of its American Legion District 31 best-of-three quarterfinal-round playoff series against Yough.
Both times though, the Bulldogs didn’t get the end result they were looking for.
No. 3 Yough used a big two-inning rally to defeat sixth-seeded host Unity Township, 11-8, and complete a two-game sweep during an American Legion District 31 best-of-three quarterfinal-round playoff game played Wednesday at Whitney Field.
“It’s a tough way to go out,” Unity Township manager Ed Guzik said. “I hate to say it, but defense killed us. We hit the ball, we did what we had to do, but defense let us down.”
The Bulldogs held a 6-0 lead through three innings, but Yough erased Unity Township’s early advantage with a seven-run fourth. Yough carried a 9-8 lead through five complete after both teams scored twice in the inning. But Yough closed out the series with a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh and advanced to the American Legion District 31 semifinals.
A day earlier, at Yough High School, Unity Township scored the first three runs, but Yough responded with 12 of the final 14 runs to take Game 1 of the playoff series. Now, Yough will face No. 2 Bushy Run in the opening game of its semifinal-round series on Saturday at Penn-Trafford High School.
“We were up 6-0, but (Yough) is a great team and I knew they weren’t going to quit,” Guzik said. “But it’s tough when you beat yourself. The errors cost us.”
The Unity Township defense sparkled early with a pair of double plays to get the Bulldogs out of the second and third innings. Two runners were on in both innings with one out when the Bulldogs turned a 6-4-3 double play in the second and another twin killing following a line out and a throw to second in the third.
But the Bulldogs committed four errors in the next four innings, including two each in the fourth and seventh when Yough scored nine of its runs. Starting pitcher Andy Person also struggled with his command, issuing four walks during the fourth and fifth, when Yough scored nine times. Person took the loss with zero strikeouts and seven walks in four innings.
“Andy got a little tired, but he’d have pitched a lot less pitches if we made some plays behind him,” Guzik said.
Last Monday — just nine days ago — Unity Township blasted Yough, 13-1, at Whitney Field, as the Bulldogs produced 13 runs on eight hits, while limiting Yough to just three hits. That snapped a four-game losing streak at the time, as Unity Township split the regular-season series against Yough.
The Bulldogs had plenty of offense during their playoff series against Yough with 13 runs on 17 hits, but Unity allowed 23 runs on 22 hits during the two-game set.
“The defense let us down, but it happens,” Guzik said. “We picked a bad time to play not-too-good defense.”
After starting the season with three straight wins, Unity lost nine of 10 games overall. The Bulldogs sizzled down the stretch though, winning four of five to close the regular season. That streak started with the big 12-run regular-season home win against Yough, it continued with back-to-back victories against Mount Pleasant and another win versus Bushy Run, which was the top team in the league at the time.
They couldn’t extend the magic into the playoffs against Yough, despite a strong offensive output.
“(Yough) played well enough to win and we didn’t,” Guzik said. “Offensively, we played well enough to win, but the defense let us down. That happened during the lean part of the season, too. We went to Murrysville, we scored eight runs in the first inning and lost, 17-11.”
Ryan Sickenberger tripled and scored, while Landan Carns doubled and crossed for Unity Township. Person, Chase Sickenberger, Mason Seftas and Owen Miele all singled and scored, while Zach Stott crossed twice for Unity Township, which scored eight runs on eight hits.
Nate Wilkins led Yough with three hits, including a triple and two runs, while Christian Park also singled three times and scored. Michael Bell added two hits, including a double and a run, while Vincent Martin singled twice and scored. Kam Pritts also singled and scored for Yough, which produced 11 runs on 11 hits.
Sean Royer struck out four and walked two in four-and-a-third innings for the mound victory. James Shoman closed it out with two strikeouts and a walk in two-and-two-thirds.
Ryan Sickenberger started the game for Unity Township with a triple to deep right field, and he crossed on an errant relay to the plate. Unity Township had the bases loaded, but Royer squeezed out of the inning with a swinging strikeout.
Unity added to its lead with four runs in the second. Person drew a lead-off walk, Miele singled and Chase Sickenberger was hit by a pitch with one out. Carns roped a hit down the line that was misplayed by the right fielder, bringing in all three runners. Carns later scored on a two-out hit from Seftas to make it a 5-0 game through two complete. Unity made it 6-0 in the top of the third when Stott reached on an error, and later scored on a sacrifice fly.
Then, Yough battled back with a big seven-run fourth.
Martin singled and Royer reached on an error. Martin scored Yough’s first run on a sacrifice fly and Royer came around on a Wilkins hit. Yough loaded the bases with walks to Shoman, Jack Sampson and Allen Novacek and all three came around on Bell’s double to right field. Bell later scored on Martin’s base hit, as Yough carried a 7-6 lead through four innings.
Yough got a quick 1-2-3 bottom-of-the-fourth and added to its advantage with two more in the fifth. Pritts drew a lead-off walk and scored on Wilkins’ triple. Wilkins crossed on Park’s subsequent base hit.
But Unity continued to battle with two more runs in the bottom of the inning, bringing it back to a one-run deficit, 9-8. Seftas singled, Stott was hit by a pitch and Jake Shaw singled in a run. Ryan Sickenberger reached on an error, scoring Stott, but it wasn’t enough, as Novacek knocked in two with a single in the seventh inning to complete the scoring.
“I told the kids that I appreciated everything they did,” Guzik said. “The talent was there. We lost to a pretty good team, but we had our chances.”
Unity closed with a 9-12 record, one year after the Bulldogs didn’t have a season, and opted not to participate in the rebranded Westmoreland County American League Baseball (WCALB) in 2020 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Unity Township reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs in 2019 and has qualified for the Region 7 tournament four times since 2012. The Bulldogs captured District 31 titles in 2013 and ’14, but weren’t able to add to their collection this season.
“It’s tough going out, but the kids can walk out with their heads up,” Guzik said. “We battled and that’s the way we’ve always done it. We’ll battle until the end. Today we got beat.”
———
Yough Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Sampson 3 1 0 R Sickenbrgr 5 1 1 Novacek 2 1 0 C. Sickenbrgr 3 1 1 Bell 5 1 2 Carns 4 1 1 Martin 4 1 2 Woodrng 1 0 0 Bender 0 0 0 Golden 3 0 0 Royer 4 1 0 Seftas 3 1 1 Pritts 2 1 1 Zezzo 0 0 0 Wilkins 4 2 3 Massari 4 0 0 Park 4 1 3 Stott 2 2 0 Ulander 0 1 0 Person 2 1 1 Shoman 3 1 0 Shaw 1 0 1 Miele 3 1 1
Totals 31 11 11 Totals 31 8 8Yough 000 720 2 — 11 11 7Unity Twp. 141 020 0 — 8 8 4 Doubles: Carns (UT); Bell (Y) Triples: R. Sickenberger (UT); Wilkins (Y) Strikeouts by: Person-0, Shaw-2, C. Sickenberger-1 (UT); Royer-4, Shoman-2 (Y) Base on balls by: Person-7, Shaw-1, C. Sickenberger-0 (UT); Royer-2, Shoman-1 (Y) Winning pitcher: Sean Royer Losing pitcher: Andy Person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.