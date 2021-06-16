A big sixth inning allowed Yough to rally past Unity Township for a 9-4 victory during an American Legion District 31 game played Tuesday at Yough High School.
Unity Township sought to rebound from a weekend loss at Derry and hand Yough its second defeat of the season. Instead, Yough improved to 6-1 in league play, while Unity Township dropped to 3-2 overall, currently good for sixth place.
Unity Township won its first three games of the season against Derry, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley by a combined 25-8 margin, but the Bulldogs have lost their last two. Derry extracted revenge from a season-opening, 6-0, loss against Unity Township with a 4-2 victory at Derry Area High School on Saturday night prior to Yough’s come-from-behind win on Tuesday.
Unity is scheduled to travel to Murrysville, 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to a home showdown against backyard rival Latrobe, 6 p.m. Friday at Whitney Field.
Yough took a 2-0 lead through three innings, and Unity Township jumped ahead with three runs during its next at bat, but the game was tied, 3-3, through four complete. Unity Township carried a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning, and that’s when Yough struck with six runs to pick up the eventual five-run victory.
Mason Seftas led the Unity Township attack with a single and two runs scored. Zach Stott also singled and scored for Unity, which produced four runs on six hits.
Kameron Pritts guided Yough offensively with two hits, including a double, while Vincent Martin doubled and scored. Logan Cosharek singled twice and scored two runs, and Michael Bell added two singles and a run. Nathaniel Wilkins singled and crossed twice, Steve Manon doubled and Allen Novacek crossed twice for Yough, which put up nine runs on nine hits.
Sean Royer was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk. Andy Person took the loss, fanning one and walking four. Chase Sickenberger also pitched and finished with one walk.
Yough took a 2-0 lead in the third when Martin doubled home Cosharek and Novacek.
Unity Township jumped in front, 3-2, in the fourth, as George Golden was hit with a pitch, Seftas walked and Golden came around on a wild pitch. Stott singled in Seftas and he later scored on a Person base hit to give Unity Township the lead.
Yough tied the game, 3-3, in the fourth when Wilkins scored on a fielder’s choice and Unity regained the advantage, 4-3, in the fifth. With two outs, Seftas singled, Anthony Massari reached on an error and Seftas scored on a wild pitch.
But Yough took the lead for good in the sixth. A pair of leadoff walks, a sacrifice and three straight hits were joined by an error and a double to complete the scoring.
———
Unity Twp. Yough ab r h ab r h
Miele 3 0 1 Cosharek 4 2 2 C Sickenbrgr 4 0 1 Novacek 2 2 0 Carns 4 0 0 Bell 3 1 2 Golden 3 1 0 Martin 4 1 1 Seftas 3 2 1 Manon 4 0 1 Massari 4 0 0 Pritts 4 0 2 Albaugh 2 0 1 Wilkins 3 2 1 Stott 2 1 1 Royer 2 1 0 Person 3 0 1 Park 2 0 0 Brown 0 0 0
Totals 28 4 6 Totals 28 9 9Unity Twp. 000 310 0 — 4 6 2Yough 002 106 x — 9 9 2 Doubles: Martin, Manon, Pritts (Y) Strikeouts by: Person-1, Sickenberger-0 (UT); Royer-3 (Y) Base on balls by: Person-4, Sickenberger-1 (UT); Royer-1 (Y) Winning pitcher: Sean Royer Losing pitcher: Andy Person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.