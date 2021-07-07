HERMINIE — A little more than a week ago, the Unity Township Legion baseball team routed Yough by 12 runs.
But on Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell, 12-5, against host Yough in their American Legion District 31 playoff opener.
Now, No. 6 Unity Township hosts third-seeded Yough at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Whitney Field in Game 2 of the best-of-three quarterfinal round series. Unity Township needs a win tonight to avoid elimination and force a third and deciding game in the series. Game 3 of the series, if necessary, is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Yough High School.
Last Monday, Unity Township defeated Yough, 13-1, as the Bulldogs produced 13 runs on eight hits, while limiting Yough to just three hits.
Unity Township manager Ed Guzik bluntly summed up the difference between the two games played eight days apart: “We didn’t hit the ball, and they did.”
The Bulldogs on Tuesday scattered nine hits to Yough’s 11 — but Unity Township couldn’t capitalize when it needed to as it left 10 runners on base throughout the game.
“We need to be better with runners in scoring position,” Guzik added.
Unity split the season series against Yough. Yough defeated Unity, 9-4, on June 15, but the Bulldogs exacted revenge with a big 12-run victory last week, snapping a four-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs followed it with back-to-back victories against Mount Pleasant, and they knocked off Bushy Run with a seven-run win against the top team in the league at the time. Unity Township closed the regular-season with a four-run setback against rival Latrobe on the Fourth of July.
After starting the season with three straight wins, Unity lost nine of 10 overall before winning four of five to close the regular season. They beat Yough and Mount Pleasant twice before a win against Bushy Run and a loss at Latrobe. Unity Township outscored the opposition 44-16 in the last five games, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get the bats going on Tuesday.
Unity produced three runs in the top of the first inning, but Yough responded to tie the game, 3-3, heading into the second inning. Yough added a pair of runs in the third before taking an eventual 9-3 lead through five complete innings. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to four, 9-5, in the sixth, but Yough answered with three runs of its own and held on for a seven-run win.
Landan Carns led Unity at the plate with two hits, including a triple, and a run scored. Ryan Sickenberger collected two hits, including a double, and two runs. Mason Seftas singled twice, while Anthony Massari doubled and drove in three runs. Zach Stott and Owen Miele each singled, while Chase Sickenberger crossed twice.
Jack Sampson led Yough offensively with three hits, including a double and two runs scored. James Shoman had three singles and a run, while Nathaniel Wilkins doubled, singled and crossed twice. Vincent Martin tripled, and Kameron Pritts had two singles and a run scored.
Wilkins tossed a complete game, fanning 11 batters and issuing four walks to pick up the mound win. Alex Woodring took the loss, going four and two-third innings, with two strikeouts and three walks. He allowed seven runs on eight hits. Carns and Stott threw in relief for Unity.
“We couldn’t hit the ball,” Guzik said. “You can’t beat anybody if you’re striking out 11 times. (Wilkins) pitched a great game. He threw strikes.”
Guzik said the Bulldogs faced a similar pitcher on Sunday in Latrobe’s Jake Bradish. Latrobe won, 4-1, and Bradish tossed a complete game, as he struck out 10 and walked a pair, while limiting Unity Township to one run on just one hit.
“It was the same thing Sunday ... he mowed everybody down like he was Nolan Ryan,” Guzik said.
On Woodring, Guzik added: “They hit him, and they hit him hard.”
Unity took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Ryan Sickenberger doubled, his brother Chase walked, and Carns singled to load the bases. With two outs, Massari roped a ball over the left fielder’s reach for a three-run double.
But Yough answered right back with three runs of its own. Sampson doubled, and Woodring issued back-to-back walks. Martin and Sean Royer each drove in a run on groundouts, and Pritts hit an RBI single to tie the game.
Yough’s Martin led off the bottom of the third with a triple, and Royer brought him home on a sac-fly to make it 4-3. Pritts hit an RBI single to extend Yough’s lead to two runs.
Later in the fourth, Yough’s Allen Novacek singled and reached third after stealing second and a Unity error. He came around as Unity made another error when Royer reached on an infield grounder.
“We always like to get ahead, but (Yough) came right back, and we made a couple mistakes,” Guzik said. “And, of course, Woodring didn’t have his best stuff today. But hey, we got beat, and tomorrow we’ll come back and try again.”
Yough took a 9-3 lead in the fifth. Wilkins hit a leadoff single and came around on Shoman’s RBI single. Shoman and Sampson each crossed on wild pitches later in the inning.
Unity pulled two runs back in the sixth, as Ryan and Chase Sickenberger each reached base on errors — both high-hit pop ups to shallow left field. That set up Carns on the next at bat to deliver a two-run triple off the right field fence with two outs.
However, Yough plated three more runs in the sixth, one on a passed ball and a pair on Shoman’s two-run single.
“We’ll see what happens tomorrow. I know they have it in them,” Guzik said.
———
Unity Twp. Yough ab r h ab r h
R. Sickenbrgr 3 2 2 Sampsn 4 2 3 C Sickenbrgr 2 2 0 Novack 3 2 1 Carns 3 1 2 Bell 3 1 0 Golden 4 1 0 Martin 4 1 1 Seftas 3 0 2 Royer 3 0 0 Massari 4 0 1 Pritts 3 2 1 Albaugh 4 0 0 Wilkins 3 2 2 Stott 4 0 1 Ulander 3 1 0 Miele 3 0 1 Shoman 4 1 3
Totals 30 5 9 Totals 30 12 11Unity Twp. 300 002 0 — 5 9 0Yough 302 133 x — 12 11 0 Doubles: Massari (UT); Sampson, Wilkins (Y) Triples: Carns (UT); Martin (Y) Strikeouts by: Woodring-2, Carns-3, Stott-1 (UT); Wilkins-11 (Y) Base on balls by: Woodring-3, Carns-5, Stott-0 (UT); Wilkins-4 (Y) Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Wilkins Losing pitcher: Alex Woodring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.