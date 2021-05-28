Yough scored three runs in the final inning to deal Latrobe Legion an 8-6 setback during an American Legion District 31 game played Thursday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe is 0-2 in league play and overall. A day earlier, Young Township scored six runs in the second inning and took advantage of six Latrobe errors, as the Jethawks fell in their season-opener. They only committed three errors on Thursday, but Yough came alive in the top of the seventh and rallied for the two-run victory.
Latrobe is back in action Saturday during the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League exhibition tournament. Latrobe will meet Derry at 10 a.m. before facing Somerset later in the day at 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, Derry faces Somerset at noon, Unity Township meets Bedford at 4 p.m. and Bushy Run squares off with Unity Township in the 8 p.m. nightcap. Bedford also plays Bushy Run at 6 p.m.
Also this weekend, Unity Township is scheduled to host Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m. tonight, and Derry, 1 p.m. Monday, both at Whitney Field. Latrobe is back in league action during a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Mount Pleasant on June 5 at Legion-Keener Field.
Last year, Latrobe won the regular-season — in Westmoreland County American Legion Baseball play because of the pandemic — and earned the top seed in the league playoffs before falling in the championship game against Bushy Run. The Jethawks qualified for the eight-team regional tournament — for a 16th time — when they closed their season in Hollidaysburg.
On Thursday, Yough (1-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through two innings, but Latrobe got it all back and tied the game, 3-3, through four complete. Yough jumped in front 5-3 with two runs in the fifth, but Latrobe took the lead, 6-5, heading into the top of the seventh. That’s when Yough rallied for the win.
Jack Sampson led off the top of the seventh with a single, followed by a bunt single by Logan Cosharek. Allen Novak advanced both with a bunt and Michael Bell lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the score. Steve Manon came through with a RBI single, and a Latrobe error plated the final run.
Kameron Pritts led Yough with two hits, including a double, while Bell singled twice and scored three runs. Cosharek also singled twice and crossed two times, while Sampson added a hit and two runs. Martin posted a single and three RBI for Yough, which put up eight runs on 10 hits.
Sean Royer was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks in three innings. Nate Wilkins worked the first four innings, fanning four and walking zero.
Logan Short paced Latrobe at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run, while Grant Dowden singled and scored two runs. Clay Petrosky doubled and ended with two RBI, while Ben Anderson scored twice for Latrobe, which produced six runs on five hits.
Logan Gustafson fanned six and walked one in defeat.
Cosharek started the scoring with a one-out single for Yough. Bell singled and Martin’s ground ball, which was misplayed, allowed two runners to score. Pritts doubled in the second with one out, Royer singled and Sampson’s sacrifice fly gave Yough a 3-0 lead.
But Latrobe rallied in the fourth. Short led off with a double, and Amatucci, Anderson, and Dowden were all hit with pitches. With two outs, Rayce King’s ground ball was misplayed, allowing the Jethawks to plate a pair of runs.
Yough opened a 5-3 edge in the fifth, as Sampson reached on an error with two outs. Bell singled and Martin ripped a two-run single to put Yough in front by two runs.
Latrobe regained the lead, 6-5, as Anderson and Dowden led off with walks. Anderson stole third and a throwing error brought him home. With two outs, Petrosky hit a two-run double.
The run wasn’t enough, as Yough rallied in the seventh and handed Latrobe its second loss in as many days.
Yough Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Cosharek 4 2 2 Petrosky 3 0 1 Novacek 3 0 0 Gustafson 3 0 0 Bell 2 3 2 L Bradish 0 0 0 Martin 3 0 1 Short 4 1 2 Pritts 4 1 2 Amatucci 3 0 1 Wilkins 3 0 0 Krinock 0 0 0 Royer 3 0 1 Anderson 2 2 0 Sampson 2 2 1 Dowden 2 2 1 Paelski 0 0 0 J Bradish 3 0 0 Ulander 0 0 0 King 3 0 0 Manon 4 0 1 Batista 2 1 0
Totals 28 8 10 Totals 25 6 5Yough 210 020 3 — 8 10 1Latrobe 000 303 0 — 6 5 3 Doubles: Petrosky, Short (L); Pritts (Y) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-6, King-1 (L); Wilkins-4, Royer-4 (Y) Base on balls by: Gustafson-1, King-0 (L); Wilkins-0, Royer-4 (Y) Winning pitcher: Sean Royer Losing pitcher: Logan Gustafson
