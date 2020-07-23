Yough used a strong start and added late insurance to defeat Derry, 7-2, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Wednesday at Sloan Field in Blairsville.
The game was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but it was rained out and moved to Wednesday. The game against fifth-place Yough began a run of three games in three days for Derry, which closes the regular season at the end of the week.
The Eagles are back in action 6 p.m. Thursday against second-place Murrysville at Sloan Field in Blairsville, their final home game of the regular season. Derry will visit fourth-place Hempfield East, 8 p.m. Friday at Hempfield Park in the regular-season finale.
Derry is currently seventh in WCALB standings with a 4-8 record. Derry snapped a four-game skid on July 3 with a one-run victory against Bushy Run, part of a run that featured three wins in four games, including a 3-0 shutout against Yough. Since then, Derry has lost consecutive games against Mount Pleasant and now Yough, but the Eagles own an early-season June 15 win against rival Latrobe, the league’s regular-season champion.
Latrobe is scheduled to open the WCALB playoffs in a best-of-three series, 5:30 p.m. Monday against wild card winner Mount Pleasant or West Hempfield at Legion-Keener Field. If the season ended today, Derry would open the playoffs against second-place Murrysville in a best-of-three playoff series, starting 5:30 p.m. Monday at Haymaker Park. Derry currently trails sixth place Young Township (5-7) with two games to play in the regular season.
On Wednesday, Yough opened the game with four runs in the top of the first, while Derry countered with a two-run bottom half of the inning. That’s all the Eagles could manage, however, as it remained a two-run game until Yough scored once in the sixth inning and twice more in the seventh to complete the scoring.
Vince Martin guided Yough offensively with three hits, including a home run, double, two runs scored and four RBI. Ryan Lubovinsky contributed two hits, including a double and a run, while Ray Halahurich singled twice and scored two runs. Cody Ulander added two hits and a run, while Michael Bell doubled and scored for Yough, which produced seven runs on 11 hits.
Allen Novacek was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks in six-and-a-third innings pitched.
Mason Seftas belted a home run to pace Derry at the plate, while Andrew Baker doubled. Josh Ulery scored the other run for Derry, which put up two runs on four hits.
Ulery was the losing pitcher, giving up seven runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Ulander opened the game with a single, while Halahurich followed with a walk. Bell doubled home Ulander for the first run of the game. Martin then doubled in Halahurich and Bell to give Yough a 3-0 lead. Martin advanced to third on a ground out and scored on Steve Manon’s sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 game.
Derry trimmed the deficit in half in the bottom of the first, 4-2, when Ulery drew a walk and Seftas belted a homer to left field.
It stayed a two-run game until Martin homered to left field in the sixth inning for Yough. Yough closed the scoring in the seventh, as Lubovinsky doubled and advanced to third on a fly out. He later scored on a Halahurich single, making it a 6-2 game. Halahurich stole second and Martin drove him home for the final run of the game.
———
Yough Derry ab r h ab r h
Ulander 4 1 2 Skirboll 4 0 0 Halahurich 3 2 2 Bushey 4 0 1 Bell 4 1 1 Ulery 1 1 0 Martin 4 2 3 Seftas 3 1 1 Nemec 4 0 0 Baker 3 0 1 Manon 4 0 1 Ingmire 2 0 1 Wilkins 3 0 0 Furman 1 0 0 Pritts 3 0 0 Siko 3 0 0 Lubovinsky 3 1 2 Cecchini 1 0 0 Stump 1 0 0
Totals 32 7 11 Totals 23 2 4Yough 400 001 2 — 7 11 0Derry 200 000 0 — 2 4 1 Doubles: Baker (D); Bell, Martin, Lubovinsky (Y) Home Run: Seftas (D); Martin (Y) Strikeouts by: Ulery-5 (D); Novacek-5, Martin-1 (Y) Base on balls by: Ulery-1 (D); Novacek-5, Martin-1 (Y) Winning pitcher: Allen Novacek Losing pitcher: Josh Ulery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.