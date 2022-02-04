There is something to be said about the Christmas season. It certainly draws people together either by going, coming, or calling others. I, for example didn’t go anyplace. It wasn’t that I didn’t feel like it. Health issues prevented me from venturing out to places that people gathered. During this season, people ate well, raised their glasses in merriment, and sang songs many that were not heard the rest of the year.
My communications came via telephone. One of my good friends, Steve Gordon, who I title as Latrobe’s Fishing Pro, called me New Year’s Day to not only wish me the best for the upcoming days ahead, but also filled me in on his latest fishing report at Upper Twin Lake.
Since Lower Twin Lake has been partially drained, “I decided to try the upper lake instead.” He then told me his story. “I decided to go to the deep part since the fish would probably be on the bottom. No sooner did I throw in my Berkley inch and one-half plastic minnow did I get hits like crazy. I didn’t stay in one spot. I caught some of the nicest crappy, perch and trout not to mention a good number of bass as well.”
As long as one dresses for the weather, other fishers may want to follow Gordon’s footprints. “I’m preparing a trout now to eat after it gets done gets done cooking,” he said.
Another gentleman who surprised me with a phone call was longtime friend Monty Murty. I hadn’t talked to him for approximately a year, so we had a lot to cover. Murty has been very active, not only over 2021 but for many years with Forbes Trail Chapter Trout Unlimited (FTTU).
One of the subjects he brought to my attention that he shared was the Leadership Slate set for 2021-22. Latrobe resident Angela Schultheis, known to members as “Angie,” was elected to the Board of Directors for a three-year term as was Hank Ballas, who was re-elected. Four others elected to the board were Rod Cross (one-year term) of Acme, Doug Yocabet (one-year term), also of Acme, and Milt Claney and Ron Rogers, each of Greensburg, who were given two-year terms. Those chosen Directors Emeritus included Tom Evans and Bob Shusko, each of Ligonier, and Ralph Koscianski of Greensburg. Elected officers included President Larry Myers of Greensburg, Vice President Denny Hess of Irwin, Treasurer Monty Murty of Laughlintown Secretary Scott Minster of Bradenville.
In addition, some of the committee chairs mentioned included Bonnie Robinson of Ligonier, membership; Rod Cross, education, Loyalhanna Watershed Association; John Albright, and finance committee chair Bob Shusko of Ligonier.
I remember when we worked together with various projects, he as an officer and I doing all the public relations going back more years than I can remember. As one may recall, he was presented the Don Robb Memorial Chapter Service Award as a lifetime member for his exemplary service.
When he was president, he did much to help me understand all what the nonprofit does, the various projects that he and the members carry out, and the threats to the environment. When he was vice president for the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and national leadership council representative, he would pick me up often at my house and take me to streams Trout Unlimited members and volunteers would be redoing the many beds to make them better for fish life.
On Jan. 5, FTTU received a grant from Penn’s Woods West (PWWTU) to help fiancé a project established by FTTU to use fly fishing as a mechanism to stimulate ecotourism in the Laurel Highlands. Larry Myers, president of FTTU, and Murty accepted a check from PWWTU members Bryan Mathie and Ed Barger.
I plan to look forward to future FTTU events that it may have in the future. This time I won’t wait so long! Nice hearing from you Monty!
