Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Yankees 4, Phillies 2 — Cam Ferri (double, two singles), Sage Sevacko (two singles), Sonny Simon, Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Ely Goodman (single), Yankees; Brody Schober (double), Nick Bauer, Landon Smith, Gavin McClain (single), Phillies; WP — Ferri (SO-0, W-0), Josh Short (SO-5, W-0), Max Dlugos (SO-3, W-0), LP — Bauer (SO-3, W-0), Joey Crimboli (SO-4, W-0), Pickle Burket (SO-2, W-0); Yankees 8-13, Phillies 16-5.
Pirates 11, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Charlie Heese (triple, single), Ben Hantz (triple), Fletcher Wnek (double), Max Kurek (two singles), Noah Skoloda, Vinny Calabrace, Ben Slagle (single), Pirates; Evan Springob (double), J.R. Smail, Seth Spillar, Zander Komperda (single), Red Sox; WP — Calabrace (SO-5, W-1), Mason Mastowski (SO-2, W-3), Kurek (SO-1, W-0), Heese (SO-5, W-1), LP — Will Showalter (SO-0, W-3), Smail (SO-2, W-0), Kalvin Clayton (SO-2, W-2); Pirates 18-3, Red Sox 4-17.
The Yankees doubled up the Phillies and the Pirates took down the Red Sox during the first night of the Latrobe Little League playoffs on Tuesday.
The Pirates and Yankees are 1-0 in Pool A and Pool B, respectively, while the Phillies and Red Sox both dropped to 0-1. The Pool A Tigers and the Pool B Rockies were idle. Two games are scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 and 8 p.m. The Tigers and Pirates square off in the early game, while the Rockies and Phillies meet in the nightcap.
The Yankees scored twice in the third and the eventual winning runs in the fourth inning during the first game in Pool B. Pescatore-Kubecki’s single in the fourth drove in Colin West. Sevacko’s base knock plated Pescatore-Kubecki to make it a 4-1 game.
The Pirates scored in every inning, including a five-run first and one more in the second during their eight-run victory against the Red Sox. Hantz tripled and Wnek doubled in the first inning, while Skoloda stole home in the same inning.
