Yankees moved into third place of Latrobe Little League with the 7-0 victory over Cardinals Monday.
Colin West and Ollie Bryer III combined for a one-hitter and shutout for the Yankees.
Logan Boring singled a pop fly to left field to lead off, then a throwing error into the infield allowed Boring to move to third base.
Cam Ferri reached on an infield single, scoring Boring and putting the Yankees up 1-0. Next, Max Dlugos doubled to left field, plating Ferri, making it 2-0 Yankees.
In the second inning, the Yankees would add two more runs to bring the score to 4-0.
Bryer stroked a line drive in the gap for a Yankees’ single and was thrown out going to second base by Gavin Jamieson. Gunner Porembka lined a single to left-center field. Porembka took second base on a passed ball. Boring reached on an infield error, allowing Porembka to score and Boring advanced to second base. Boring took third base on a wild pitch. Ferri reached on an infield error, scoring Boring.
West lined a single into right field to get the Yankees started in the third inning. West, then, stole second base and moved to third base on a wild pitch. Hunter Myers grounded out, scoring West, extending the Yankees’ lead to 5-0.
The Yankees added another run in the bottom-of-the-fourth inning when Brandon Pitts walked with one out. Pitts then stole second base and a throwing error allowed him to score.
In the seventh, West lined a double to left field. With two outs, West took third base on a passed ball. Luke Thompson singled to centerfield, scoring West, bringing the score to 7-0.
West threw five innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out nine and walking six. Bryer picked up the save going one inning of work, striking out one.
Cardinals’ Mason Munchinski took the loss throwing two innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one.
Palmer Chimino pitched in relief, pitching three innings giving up three runs on four hits while striking out five.
Yankees hitters were led by West (double, single), Luke Thompson (two singles), Max Dlugos (double), Cam Ferri (single), Logan Boring (single), Gunner Porembka (single), Ollie Bryer III (single) and Hunter Myers (an RBI).
The Cardinals only hit came from Palmer Chimino (single).
The Yankees move to 6-7, while the Cardinals fall to 5-8.
Cardinals 4, Red Sox 1
Palmer Chimino and Gavin Jamieson each recorded a double for the Cardinals as they downed the Red Sox in Little League play on Sunday.
The Cardinals scored three runs in the top-of-the-first inning to take a lead they would not lose.
Anthony Petalino pitched a completed game en route to the win for the Cardinals. He struck out eight and walked none.
Drew Blossey led the Red Sox’s hitting as he contributed a double.
Tigers 11, Rockies 4
The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back as they rolled to an 11-4 win over the Rockies on Sunday.
Evan Burger and Zach Skoloda had a double each for the Tigers, who are now 11-1 in the Latrobe Little League standings.
Joel Williams led the Tigers with three singles, while teammate Matt Fernell added two singles of his own.
Evan Ulewicz got the win, striking out two and walking two.
Nolan Dominic led the offense for the Rockies, hitting a double.
The Rockies are now 5-8 on the season.
Pirates 15, Yankees 11
The Pirates lept out to a 7-1 lead after the first inning of play Sunday, and while the Yankees started to string their offense together in the latter innings of the game, it would not be enough.
It was a display of hitting prowess for both teams with the Pirates winning that battle as well as they tallied 14 hits to the Yankees’ 10.
Tanner Huemme led the offensive charge of the Pirates as he hit a triple, two singles and brought in three RBIs. Cael Brown had two doubles and two RBIs, while teammate Jaxon Makrevski added four singles and drove home four RBIs.
Cam Ferri had a double, two singles and two RBIs to lead the Yankees. Max Dlugos had three singles and two RBIs with teammate Colin West adding two singles and two RBIs.
Fletcher Wnek earned the win, striking out four while walking four.
Tigers 9, Phillies 4
Matt Fernell had a triple and single to lead the Tigers to a 9-4 victory over the Phillies on Friday.
Ryan Bartholomew had the only other extra-base hit, a double for the Tigers.
Dawson Huber pitched the win for the Tigers, striking out six and walking two.
Pirates 9, Rockies 3
Tanner Huemme had a triple that drove in one RBI for the Pirates as they rallied in the late innings to upend the Rockies 9-3.
The Rockies held a 1-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth.
In the fifth, the Pirates would score two runs to go up 2-0 and take the lead they would then not lose.
Vinny Calabrace had three singles for the Pirates, while Fletcher Wnek and Kaden Miney added two singles apiece.
Calabrace earned the win. He struck out seven, while walking two.
Austin Slezak took the loss as he struck out eight and walked one for the Rockies.
