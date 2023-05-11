The Yankees went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning to help launch them to a 6-3 win over the Phillies in Latrobe Little League play Wednesday.
The Phillies would tie the game up at 3-all in the top of the fourth, but the Yankees had a response in the bottom of the inning where they scored two more runs to retake the lead at 5-3.
The Yankees would add another run in the bottom of the fifth to secure the win.
Logan Boring and Hunter Myers had two singles apiece, while Conner Nixon added one for the Yankees.
Chase Burket led the offense for the Phillies with three singles, Cooper Petrosky added a double and Owen Schober added two more singles.
Boring is credited with the win as he struck out nine and walked one.
The Yankees improve to 2-1, while the Phillies fall to 3-2.
