The Greater Latrobe girls’ softball team received a bit of good news, one day after a section loss.
The Lady Wildcats learned that X-rays came back negative on their No. 1 pitcher, senior Jordan Tallman. Tallman injured her wrist during a 4-2 home loss against Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 home game on Tuesday. But X-rays were clean and the injury to her throwing arm is believed to be a bruised nerve.
“It’s definitely better news than a break,” Tallman said. “It’s just going to depend on how quickly the feeling comes back, but I’m good. I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”
Tallman still has some loss of sensation in her thumb area and some fingers, but that is expect to return in time. She’s considered day-to-day.
In the bottom of the sixth, with the Lady Wildcats ahead, 2-1, Tallman was hit by a pitch on her elbow.
The hit was to Tallman’s so-called “funny bone,” which is actually a nerve. She stayed in the game to try and finish it out, and had Penn-Trafford down to its final out. But that’s when Penn-Trafford’s Kylee Piconi hit an opposite-field, three-run home run on an 0-2 pitch. Following the homer, Tallman took a line-drive off the wrist of her right throwing arm and was forced to leave the game.
Greater Latrobe coach Bob Kovalcin said that the injury was initially diagnosed as a possible fracture, but Tallman was taken to a local hospital after the game where the Lady Wildcats’ fears were alleviated.
Before Tallman’s injury, the senior standout was locked in a pitchers’ duel where she struck out 11 batters and issued three walks. Tallman has worked 31-and-two-thirds innings in five appearances this season, and she’s allowed 11 runs on 13 hits. Tallman has struck out 71 — an average of 14 strikeouts per game — and walked 11 batters, while combing for a no-hitter, and also tossing one-hit and two-hit shutouts.
Greater Latrobe, which is 2-1 in the section and 3-3 overall, was scheduled to play Friday against Kiski Area in an exhibition game at Graham-Sobota Field, but that game has been postponed. The Lady Wildcats’ next section game is scheduled for Monday at Thomas Jefferson. Greater Latrobe won the first meeting between the two teams, 2-0, on a walk-off home run from Tallman in the bottom of the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.