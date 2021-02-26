It’s a big weekend for local wrestlers and divers.
Greater Latrobe will send wrestlers to the WPIAL Class 3A championships, while Derry Area and Ligonier Valley wrestlers compete in the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional.
Greater Latrobe’s Jacob Braun (106), Vinny Kilkeary (113), Nate Roth (132) and Corey Boerio (189) will compete at the WPIAL Class 3A Championships on Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. Tyler Cymmerman competes for Derry Area, while Ryan Harbert battles for Ligonier Valley at the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Mount Pleasant Area wrestlers Jamison Poklembo (132), Noah Gnibus (172), Dayton Pitzer (215), Ian Fasano (285) will also compete at IUP on Saturday.
Derry Area divers Ali Cowan and Ashley Baker will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Diving Championships Friday at North Allegheny High School. Greater Latrobe divers Lauren Bisignani, Quinlin Mulroy and Hannah Polosky will compete in the WPIAL Class 3A Diving Championships on Saturday, also at North Allegheny.
