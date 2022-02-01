At Ligonier Valley, wrestling really is all in the family.
Rams’ head coach Tom Brown and assistant coach Brent Harbert both have the privilege of coaching their sons on the mat. Because he was committed as a coach with the high school and junior high program, Brown has only been able to coach his son. James, a senior, through the high school years while Harbert has coached his sons, Ryan, a senior, and Josh, a junior, most of their wrestling careers.
All three young men are close friends who hang out outside of wrestling, fly fish together and have each other’s backs.
Brown, a standout wrestler at Ligonier Valley under coach Tom Bridge, came back to help lead the program as an assistant to Bridge in 1997. When he and his wife, Betsy, began having their first children in 2001, Brown stepped away for a little while.
Returning to the program as the junior high head coach in 2001, Brown was successful in teaching many inexperienced wrestlers the sport. The building of the junior high program proved successful for the gentlemen, many of whom earned district and state accolades. Brown served in the role for years, and took the helm of the varsity program in 2014, after serving as assistant to Brian Matson for the three previous seasons.
Harbert has enjoyed coaching with Brown over the last four seasons, and both have enjoyed the experience of going through the ups and downs of seasons and athletics with their sons.
“It’s different,” said Harbert. “Obviously, you have the car rides home and the home life after the match, whether it’s good or bad. All-in-all, I treat them the same as the other kids. You can only do so much and it’s up to them more than us. I try to respect them and don’t take anything out on them. I may sometimes say, “boy that was really stupid,” but nothing more to be too hard on them. It has been a joy. They have different attitudes each (Ryan and Josh) and it is something neat to see coaching your own kids.”
Brown agreed with Harbert.
“It’s great,” he added. “James works for me in the summertime and I know that if someone of authority tells him what to do, he’s going to do it. He’s respectful. Now that we see the end coming with his wrestling career — just seeing him compete is special. I don’t know that right now in my life I have any more enjoyment than seeing him compete, seeing the enjoyment he has, and the fruit of his labor paying off. The only other thing that brings me such enjoyment is maybe he and I fly fishing together.”
Brown said watching James compete is special.
“He has grown to love the sport like I do and I’m going to miss him competing,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s taken me this long to realize that. He had a full season in 10th grade and was injured in 11th, and now it’s time to graduate. It seemed, back in ninth grade, like we had so much time. We have a handful of competition left and then it’s all over. Being with my boy and watching him compete — I don’t know that I get much more pleasure out of anything more than that.”
Ryan Harbert, who has grown up with wrestling just as much as with his brother and father and friendship with James, is proud to wrestle with Josh, while being coached by his dad and Coach Brown.
“I’ve always enjoyed wrestling and done it as long as I can remember,” said Ryan. “I think it has helped me as a person. Since wrestling is an individual sport, you learn that you have to take accountability. I started when I was five and my dad put me in to try it out and see if I liked it. I’ve loved it ever since.”
Reflecting on being a senior, Ryan is sentimental.
“I’m sad it’s my last season,” he emphasized. “I am definitely going to miss wrestling for Ligonier. But, I’m hoping to wrestle for someone else at the next level.”
Of his dad on the sidelines, Ryan is also proud.
“It’s pretty nice having my dad as a coach,” he said. “He really has a good idea of where I need help with wrestling – he sees it from the side every match. He’s always telling me what I can do better and what I do well. It’s nice having him there to make sure I’m staying on track. I think my teammates enjoy my dad being around — they like his competitive mindset and everyone has a good time when he is there.”
While dad is on the sidelines, Ryan’s brother is right along with him on the mats in the training room.
“I’ve always wrestled with my brother since he’s only a year younger,” Ryan said. “This year, he’s finally grown so we can actually wrestle together since he’s a little closer in weight to me. It’s been fun, he’s been pushing me a little harder than he used to. I definitely enjoy wrestling with him more than anyone else in the room. He’s helped me learn a lot about wrestling. When I wrestle with him, we always stop and point out what we can do better and it’s nice having him around.”
The older brother said he doesn’t want to look at himself as the mentor, and doesn’t want his brother to feel he has to follow his path. “I feel like he doesn’t need to follow after me,” Ryan said. “He doesn’t need to fill my shoes. My story is almost over, and he still has time to write his — it’s all up to him.”
Josh Harbert said having dad as a coach makes it a family commitment. While many families have to arrange schedules to get the athlete to practice or matches, the Harberts have to father and sons dedicated to the schedule.
“I like the personal connection,” said Josh of having his dad and brother committed to the sport with him. “It’s nice to always have someone there with me.”
Josh experiences having someone who’s not a family member as a coach while participating on the Ligonier Valley golf team, and said he enjoys having both situations. He also believes his father and brother have helped him immensely along the way.
“Ryan and I relate to each other and go through the same stuff,” said Josh. “He’s always been a little more into the sport than I have, so he’s better than me, but anytime we roll around in the weight room he teaches me how to scramble and get out of positions. I admire my brother. He has helped me a bunch over the years just growing up, outside of wrestling, with moving to middle school and high school, he’s taken me under his wing.”
James Brown noted that while some may say it’s a free ride for the guys having their fathers as coaches, that is not the case.
“He pushes me more than anyone else,” James chuckled. “If he sees me jogging instead of running, he’s going to mention it, and it’s not like I can miss a practice when my dad is in charge and always knows where I am.”
James admires his father as a person, and respects him as the leader of the Ligonier Valley wrestling program.
“I’ve learned about perseverance and not backing out from my dad,” James said. “He always says you don’t want to quit because you never know when your opponent is going to quit. He’s taught me the mental side of wrestling and how to be tough about it, that is what he emphasizes in the practice room.”
James said he feels blessed to get the life lessons from his father in the offseason and not just while winter sports are in like the rest of his teammates. He cherishes the time in the kitchen before each match when he and his dad strategize the anticipated competition, and says he wouldn’t change that for anything.
“My dad’s commitment and love for the sport makes me want to train harder and do better,” said James. “I wouldn’t change anything about the way things have been and the experiences I’ve had with my dad guiding me from the side of the mat.”
Wrestling is a Harbert family tradition. Brent’s father, Tom, was Greater Latrobe’s longtime coach. And his brother, Tad, took over for his father with the Wildcats and currently coaches for Spring Grove in York County.
“I’ve grown up with it, and I’m glad my boys got to grow up with it,” said Coach Harbert.
“I am most proud that they still have the heart no matter what it is — no matter the opponent — that if they are healthy enough to do it, they will go at it no matter what,” said Brent of his sons’ drive. “They have learned through the years they can win or lose and accept that. They do accept there is some losing in life, too, that goes along with the winning. I am proud of them for that. Wrestling has helped them learn that.”
“I recommend wrestling to any athlete because it is a lesson in life on winning and losing, overcoming a lot of feelings and everything inside your own person,” said Brent. “It’s worth it for the conditioning, becoming a member of the team — you become a family, sweating, bleeding and going to battle for each other. I think it is a life lesson. It’s a one-on-one sport and (there is) no one to blame but yourself and you learn a lot. It builds a unique individual. It’s not for everybody, that’s for sure, but it makes a strong person.”
Coach Brown, who was absent for a while with COVID-19 early on in the season, said he trusted fully in Coach Harbert and assistant coach Myers Miller keeping things moving. He knew the athletes wouldn’t miss a beat, even while he was suffering illness.
“Even though nothing works out perfectly and it wasn’t exactly as planned, it has all worked out great,” said Coach Brown. “It is kind of sad that we will be seeing our oldest boys leaving the sport, but the next chapter of their lives will be just as exciting.”
“Coach Brown says what needs to be said,” said Ryan Harbert. “I’m proud to wrestle for Ligonier Valley and I admire what Coach has done here. If you can call being a wrestler a personality trait, he tries to make the kids pick up that trait.”
