Several significant changes were announced by the WPIAL on Wednesday involving the upcoming postseason.
One of the biggest changes is that the WPIAL steering committee for each sport will select some playoff teams in situations where playoff qualifiers cannot be clearly determined because of games cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The WPIAL board met Wednesday and made several decisions that will change the landscape of the postseason amid a turbulent fall sports season because of the pandemic.
When choosing which teams will make the playoffs, the WPIAL will take into account a team’s record, head-to-head competition, strength of schedule, common opponents and other factors.
The committee will at least need to decide all 12 football wild cards.
In Class 2A football, the WPIAL approved a change where only the top teams from each conference and four wild cards qualify since there are four conferences.
An eight-team format will be the case for Class 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A football, as each class has three conferences. The WPIAL approved the top two teams from each conference to qualify, plus two wild cards — with another change being wild card teams may come from the same conference.
In Class 6A football, there will be a four-team playoff bracket. The WPIAL will choose the four teams from the class’s lone eight-team conference.
Meanwhile, in field hockey, soccer and volleyball the top four teams in each section qualify.
The WPIAL has also decided that the higher-seed in each sport will play host to its opponent until the championship. Host schools will determine how many fans are permitted inside the stadium.
The WPIAL has not yet chosen a championship site for football, volleyball or soccer. The field hockey championship will be played at Fox Chapel.
