WPIAL schools will vote on the next upcoming football realignment.
The district has presented two football conference proposals, and those options will be voted on by schools within the WPIAL.
Greater Latrobe is classified as a Class 5A school, Derry Area in Class 3A, and new WPIAL member Ligonier Valley in Class 2A.
In the first proposal, Greater Latrobe would be included in a conference with Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills. The Wildcats were in a conference with Penn-Trafford, Gateway, Connellsville and Franklin Regional last season.
Derry Area would be in a conference with Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport Area, Keystone Oaks and Valley. The Trojans were in a conference with Burrell, Deer Lakes and Freeport Area last season.
Ligonier Valley would be matched with Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley and Summit Academy.
Schools can still schedule Week Zero games — like the annual season-opening clash between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area — but other non-conference games will be selected by the WPIAL and scheduled at the start of the season. Playoff spots will also be determined by conference games.
The second proposal is a drastic change, as the WPIAL went with a more regional or geographic appeal.
The teams would be split into 12 sections based on location and not enrollment size as teams from different classifications would face one another. There are teams from three different classifications in Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley’s proposed sections.
Playoff spots would be determined by a points ranking system, as a win against a team in a higher classification would count for more points.
The WPIAL placed Derry Area and Ligonier Valley in the same section during its realignment proposal — Section 11. Other Section 11 schools include Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area, Highlands, Indiana Area and Valley. Highlands and Indiana Area are 4A schools while Derry Area, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area and Valley are in 3A. Ligonier Valley and Apollo-Ridge are 2A schools.
Greater Latrobe would be placed in Section 12 with Belle Vernon Area, Connellsville, Greensburg Salem, Laurel Highlands, Mount Pleasant, Plum, Southmoreland and Yough. Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough are all Class 3A schools while Belle Vernon Area, Greensburg Salem, Plum and Laurel Highlands are in Class 4A. Greater Latrobe and Connellsville are the lone Class 5A schools.
