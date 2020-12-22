The WPIAL agreed Monday to open its basketball playoffs and post the wrestling playoff schedule.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has already wreaked havoc on the winter sports schedule, so the WPIAL decided that this year’s basketball playoffs are an open tournament, which means all teams are invited to participate. The decision to open the basketball playoffs is only for this year.
The entire state is currently under a three-week, limited-time mitigation effort, which remains in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of COVID-19, in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
The WPIAL said Monday that all teams who wish to be involved can participate in the basketball playoffs this year, which are set to begin in late February. The WPIAL championship games in basketball are currently scheduled for early March.
The team section wrestling championships are scheduled to begin on Feb. 1 and conclude locally with the WPIAL championships on Feb. 6. The state team tournament begins two days later with the team state championship currently scheduled for Feb. 12-13 in Hershey.
The sub-section individual wrestling tournament begins Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 16-17. The WPIAL championships in Class 2A are scheduled for Feb. 20 at Canon-McMillan, while the district championships in Class 3A are currently set for Feb. 27 at the same location.
The Class 2A Southwest Regional is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, while the Western Super Regional is currently set for March 6 in both classifications. The PIAA Class 2A and 3A Individual Tournament is currently slated for Friday and Saturday, March 12-13 in Hershey.
The PIAA, earlier this month, cut state swimming tournament qualifiers this season from 32 to 16 based upon time. State diving may also be changed to a separate two-day, stand-alone tournament. The WPIAL didn’t make any decisions regarding swimming on Monday.
