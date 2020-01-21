The conferences are set for the Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley football teams.
The WPIAL officially released its new football conference realignment for the next two seasons, 2020 and ’21, on Monday.
As expected, the WPIAL continued with the six-classification format that was originally approved in 2015. Greater Latrobe remains a Class 5A school, Derry Area is still in Class 3A, and new WPIAL member Ligonier Valley is in Class 2A.
Two weeks ago, the WPIAL presented two football conference proposals and the options were voted on by schools in the district.
On Monday, they made it official.
Greater Latrobe will be in Class 5A Section 2, joining Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills. Class 5A features 18 teams and three sections. The Wildcats were in a conference with Penn-Trafford, Gateway, Connellsville and Franklin Regional last season.
Derry Area will be in Class 3A Section 2 along with Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, Freeport Area, North Catholic and Valley. Class 3A includes 20 teams and three sections.
The Trojans were in a conference with Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area and North Catholic last season. An original proposal presented two weeks ago had Derry Area in a conference with Keystone Oaks, but the WPIAL switched the Golden Eagles with North Catholic.
Ligonier Valley is in the 27-team Class 2A. The Rams will be in Section 1 along with Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley and Summit Academy. Class 2A features four sections of two six-team conferences, in addition to an eight-team conference and a seven-team section.
Schools can still schedule Week Zero games — like the annual season-opening clash between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area — but other non-conference games will be selected by the WPIAL and scheduled at the start of the season. Playoff spots will also be determined by conference games. The schedule is expected to be released next month.
Two weeks ago, the WPIAL presented a second conference proposal. That was a drastic change from traditional options, as it featured a more regional or geographic approach where teams would be split based on location and not enrollment size in an effort to reduce travel.
But the majority of member schools in the district preferred the traditional six-classification, enrollment-based approach.
