WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman wants to send a message to district schools regarding the fate of fall sports in Pennsylvania.
“We want to let them know that we are fighting for them,” Scheuneman said. “We’ve heard from a lot of individuals that are begging, pleading and we want to let them know that we’re trying and we will work as hard as we can in the next two weeks with the governor’s office in accordance with the PIAA to hopefully allow something to happen this fall.”
Last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf strongly recommended no interscholastic or recreational sports until Jan. 1 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A day later the PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — met and responded by asking Wolf, in addition to the departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports.
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes on Monday.
“That’s why we wanted to make this public announcement,” Scheuneman said. “To let the schools and the students know that we are fighting for them to have a season and we want them to know that we value what they do.”
Scheuneman said her plea to Wolf was to re-evaluate his decision and realize the importance of high school athletics in the development of student-athletes, who will be leaders of the future in the state and country.
“If (Wolf) has concerns about an individual sport, let’s have those conversations,” Scheuneman said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing all we can to provide safety according to their guidance. That’s their guidance the schools are following, so why is there an inconsistent approach that it cannot operate safely if we’re following their guidance?”
Scheuneman expressed frustration at Wolf’s comments and an ensuing document later released by the state’s department of health and education. She called Wolf’s guidance, pushing interscholastic or recreational sports until Jan. 1, uncalculated, inconsistent and unfair.
“It is uncalculated because the data has not shown a significant increase in adolescent athletes as recently reported by the Allegheny County Health Department in regards to cases received just this past July, as very few indicated sports as a reason for contracting the virus,” Scheuneman said. “But more importantly, what is not being calculated into this decision are the negative and adverse health risks such as isolation, depression, anxiety, obesity and social losses that need to be taken into consideration.”
Scheuneman called Wolf’s ruling inconsistent because she said there isn’t a strong recommendation on whether or not schools should hold in person classes or use a hybrid model this fall. She said sports like golf or tennis could be operated in a safe manner and participants could practice effective social distancing.
“Schools cannot effectively social distance 500, 1,500, 2,000 kids in the hallways, but when they go to a soccer field or a tennis court, there are far fewer students,” Scheuneman said. “Seven athletes needed for a tennis match is certainly manageable, as opposed to a class of 2,000 students trying to get in and out of a small hallway.”
Scheuneman noted that on June 10, the state’s department of education and health provided an opportunity to restart athletics provided area districts approve a localized health and safety plan, which most schools utilized.
“And without justification, or validation, (the state department of education and health), made a strong recommendation that sports not be played until at earliest Jan. 1, 2021,” Scheuneman said.
The PIAA previously passed “Return to Competition” guidelines by a 29-3 margin. The PIAA gave flexibility to its schools, leagues and conferences, offering to begin play on varying dates, a ruling the WPIAL adopted.
A week later, Wolf followed with his strong recommendation, not an order, or a mandate, to delay sports until Jan. 1. The recommendation applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports. It includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages, but does not apply to collegiate and professional sports. On Monday, Philadelphia Public Schools said it will follow Wolf’s recommendation and postpone sports. City League officials in Pittsburgh also previously agreed to follow Wolf’s guidance.
Scheuneman said the WPIAL is in favor of the PIAA’s approach to gain additional legal clarity on the definition of a strong recommendation.
“The PIAA had reservations of this decision, hence the vote to postpone the official start of fall sports until Aug. 24, to allow time to work with the governor, legislatures and other key stakeholders to see if there is a reasonable revision or compromise,” Scheuneman said. “We had to shut down our sports programs (in the spring) because (Wolf) shut down schools, so that was something we would have to follow if it’s a government mandate. The delay is not because we feel there needs to be a delay. It’s for allowance of time, to hopefully, get clarity to these schools who might be concerned about legal ramifications of not following a strong recommendation.”
Scheuneman said the WPIAL has received support from other legislators, which she feels has a voice with the governor and his decision. The PIAA previously said it was inundated with 7,500 emails 24 hours after Wolf’s initial declaration and the organization had to shut down its phone system following response from student-athletes, families and their communities.
“Every district has somebody they can reach out to,” she said. “We would ask for them to make those conversations happen in Harrisburg, and that’s what the two weeks hopefully is for, to potentially change the guidance.”
Scheuneman was asked how she would react to positive tests and athletes contracting COVID-19 during the season.
“I think it’s inevitable that people are going to receive and contract the virus,” Scheuneman said. “That’s something that can’t be stopped. What we need to do is safeguard as much as we can to provide a safer environment, catch those cases early, and isolate those individuals, so it does not spread. I do not believe this virus is going away anytime soon, so we’re going to have to learn to live within it as well.”
Scheuneman admitted that schools cannot monitor athletes, but she said precautions currently in place encourages students to follow the rules so they can protect themselves and their teams.
“There are social media messages out there saying “wear a mask, so I can wear a helmet,” … the kids want to play, and they’re going to do what they have to do to play,” Scheuneman said. “I think this encourages a safer environment than not having sports.”
The PIAA board plans to reconvene in two weeks on Friday, Aug. 21. Between now and then, voluntary workouts, per Wolf’s guidance, and with local approval, can continue. But mandatory fall sports activities are paused for the upcoming two-week period.
Scheuneman said the WPIAL football season is still on target to begin on Sept. 10 or 11. Golf and tennis, as it stands, will need to alter first competitions and scrimmages by one week. Football teams will need to make sure they have five practices after the completion of heat acclimatization before they can scrimmage. Every other sport, as of now, will be able to continue, as planned.
All fall sports practices are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Heat acclimatization was supposed to begin on Monday with the first practice a week later on Monday, Aug. 17. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27 and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4.
Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
Scheuneman said the WPIAL would welcome any sport that is able to take place in the fall. If the league is forced to push back seasons, Scheuneman said officials would try to accommodate three seasons in what she called a hybrid model where the WPIAL can allow all sports to occur.
“That would obviously be easier if we can have certain sports like golf and tennis in the fall … where we’re not trying to manage them, as well in the spring time,” Scheuneman said. “We would be welcome to any opportunities that are available.”
Scheuneman said conversations with lawmakers are forthcoming and the PIAA meets again in less than two weeks.
League officials don’t expect a change in status unless news breaks between now and the next PIAA meeting. The plan, for now, is to push forward, making accommodations to start on Aug. 24 unless there is a change, as school districts are encouraged to continue with their athletic health and safety plans and out of season activities.
“The WPIAL has and will continue to support high school athletics and surrounding activities as an invaluable component of education,” Scheuneman said. “We’re committed to providing safe and meaningful seasons for all interested student athletes. We do not view sports simply as a game, but rather as an opportunity for education and overall development of students.”
