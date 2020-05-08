During her time at Greater Latrobe, Natalie Bower enjoyed a record-setting career in cross-country and track. More than a decade later, she received the highest honor by earning induction into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.
The Pleasant Unity native, who now goes by Natalie Bower Toman after marrying her husband Alex, was originally slated to be a member of the Class of 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the event scheduled for this spring was postponed, and Bower Toman and her fellow inductees — which include Greater Latrobe’s Michaela Kissell Eddins and Derry Area’s Jimmy Gulibon — will enter as the Class of 2021 approximately a year from now.
“The way I view this award I’ve received, it’s kind of like the icing on the cake... all of the things and all of the work I’ve put in from the time I started running at 7-years-old doing a 5K all the way up to now,” Bower Toman detailed. “Everything that I’ve achieved, it’s like one big award for that, and it’s pretty cool.”
Those achievements are significant, dating back to Bower Toman’s freshman campaign at Greater Latrobe in 2005. She made an immediate impact competing in cross country in the fall, as Bower Toman claimed first place in the county and Tri-State championships. Shortly thereafter, she proved to be the best in the entire district in her classification, as Bower Toman surprisingly claimed the WPIAL Individual Cross Country Championship at Cooper’s Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
“I felt like, to be honest, it wasn’t as stressful as when I went on each year, because I had more of a target on my back... winning that and not really knowing how big of a deal it was at the time as a freshman, until I became a senior,” she recalled. “As I got older, I was able to take more appreciation for it.”
That victory set the stage for her run of dominance in cross country.
Bower Toman followed up by successfully defending her title in all of those competitions – the county, Tri-State and WPIAL events – in both her sophomore and junior campaigns. As a senior in 2008, Bower Toman established herself in the record book, when she claimed all of those crowns once again, including winning the WPIAL competition by an 18-second margin. In the process, she became the first cross country runner, either boy or girl, to capture four district individual titles.
Since that time, Vincentian Academy’s Marianne Abdalah matched the mark with her titles from 2013-16, but Bower Toman’s four-peat will never be surpassed.
Bower Toman’s individual success was a large factor in her career being Hall Of Fame-worthy, but she also contributed to significant team accomplishments.
In 2005, she was instrumental in Greater Latrobe capturing the Class AAA WPIAL and PIAA team titles. In the WPIAL competition, the Lady Wildcats easily outpaced the field, posting 69 points, well ahead of second-place teams North Allegheny and Mount Lebanon, which each scored 114 points. A few weeks later, the Lady Wildcats captured state gold, posting a score of 117 during the PIAA Championship in Hershey.
Three years later, the Lady Wildcats reached the PIAA championship once again, but finished in second place. It was the team aspect that became etched in Bower Toman’s memory much more than her individual accolades at Greater Latrobe.
“That, I feel like, is one of the things you’ll always remember... the camaraderie you have with your teammates,” she said. “Everyone was so accepting of me coming in. Everyone was just bettering each other, really. There’s a level of being competitive with your teammates, but also supporting them and wanting the best for each other.”
She also lauded the influence of her cross country coaches – Teresa Curci and Todd Simpson.
Bower Toman didn’t just excel in the fall, however, as she was incredibly successful as part of the Greater Latrobe track team in the spring. During her four years, she claimed gold in eight WPIAL events. She captured three titles each in the 1600 meters and the 3200-meters relay, and won twice in the 3200 meters.
“Definitely, track was my favorite of the two. My favorite place to run in high school was Baldwin (the WPIAL Championships venue),” Bower Toman noted. “For whatever reason, that track always helped me to get good times. That’s probably one of my most memorable moments of running in high school.”
Additionally, she capped off her high-school career in 2009 when she took first in the PIAA 1600 meters.
After graduating Greater Latrobe, Bower Toman continued her athletic and academic careers at Penn State University. During her four years with the Nittany Lions, she continued to rack up accolades.
Competing in cross country in the fall, indoor track in the winter, and outdoor track in the spring, Bower Toman spent the majority of her time in college competing at a high level.
She pointed to two accomplishments that stood out above the rest, however.
In her senior campaign in 2012-13, she took first in the steeplechase at the Penn Relays at the University of Penn, and also garnered Second-Team All-American honors for her performance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
The steeplechase is a unique event in which competitors have to hurdle four barriers, and propel off a fifth barrier to clear a water hazard in each trip around the track. It was an event Bower Toman learned during her freshman season at Penn State.
After graduating from PSU with a degree in kinesiology, Bower Toman moved to the South Side of Pittsburgh, and attended the University of Pittsburgh for physical therapy.
After achieving her doctorate, she became a physical therapist in pediatrics. Recently, she started a career in school-based therapy, and beginning in the fall, she will be full-time in that position, working in the Greater Latrobe School District. With that career on the horizon, she intends to move back to the Latrobe or Greensburg areas.
While her career has occupied the majority of her time, Bower Toman still had the desire to compete in running. She participated in several half-marathons in Pittsburgh, and last year, made the jump to a full marathon. After bowing out with an injury during the race last year, she was hoping for a better showing this year, but the Pittsburgh Marathon was ultimately cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
“I am still running here and there, competitively and training. Training for the marathon was like a whole second job,” she noted.
Coaching could also be a consideration in the years to come, especially if she scales back on her competitive races.
“I think that’s not a bad option to possibly do one day,” she said.
If a coaching role does come to fruition, it will represent Bower Toman’s career coming full circle. She pointed to her former coaches as a crucial part of her support system that allowed her to have success and ultimately achieve a Hall of Fame career.
“I know for a fact if I didn’t have the coaches that I had throughout high school and on into college, and the support from my parents especially, and my family and friends, there’s no way,” she said of the HOF honor. “This sport of running is just so mental, and I think having that support is huge. I’m really grateful that everyone was able to be so supportive in helping me along the way.”
