The conferences were released last week.
Now, the schedules are set.
The WPIAL officially released new football schedules one week after announcing conference realignment for the next two seasons (2020-21).
Two weeks ago, the WPIAL continued with the six-classification format that was originally approved in 2015. Greater Latrobe is a Class 5A school, Derry Area is in Class 3A, and new WPIAL member Ligonier Valley is in Class 2A.
Greater Latrobe is in Class 5A Section 2, joining Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn-Trafford and Woodland Hills.
Derry Area is in Class 3A Section 2 along with Burrell, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny Freeport Area, North Catholic and Valley.
Ligonier Valley is in Class 2A Section 1 along with Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley and Summit Academy.
Non-conference games were selected by the WPIAL and scheduled at the start of the season. Schools can still schedule their own Week Zero games — like the annual season-opening clash between Greater Latrobe and Derry Area.
Playoff spots will be determined by conference games.
Greater Latrobe’s first four games following potential Week Zero play will be in non-conference action. The Wildcats will host Norwin (Sept. 4) and South Fayette (Sept. 25), and they will visit Kiski Area (Sept. 11) and Mount Pleasant (Sept. 18).
Greater Latrobe’s final five games are in conference play. The Wildcats will play three of those five at home. Greater Latrobe will host Gateway (Oct. 2), Franklin Regional (Oct. 16) and Woodland Hills (Oct. 23). The Wildcats visit Connellsville (Oct. 9) and close the regular season at Penn-Trafford (Oct. 30).
DA opens the season with a pair of exhibition contests following a potential Week Zero game.
The Trojans will travel to Mount Pleasant (Sept. 4) before hosting Indiana Area (Sept. 11). They host Southmoreland on Oct. 2 in another exhibition.
Derry Area begins conference play Sept. 18 at Deer Lakes before hosting Freeport Area (Sept. 25). The Trojans visit Valley (Oct. 9), host East Allegheny (Oct. 16), and travel to Burrell (Oct. 23) before closing the regular season at home against North Catholic (Oct. 30).
Ligonier Valley, following Week Zero, will make its official return to the WPIAL Sept. 4 at home against Elizabeth Forward in exhibition play. The Rams play on the road the next two weeks in exhibition play against Jeannette (Sept. 11) and Frazier (Sept. 18).
Ligonier Valley has an open home date on Sept. 25 prior to the Rams first conference game in their return to the WPIAL the following week (Oct. 2) against Steel Valley.
Ligonier Valley closes the regular season playing three of four games on the road. The Rams visit Serra Catholic (Oct. 9) and Summit Academy (Oct. 16) before hosting Shady Side Academy (Oct. 23). Ligonier Valley will finish the regular season away from home Oct. 30 against Apollo-Ridge.
In October, Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
In November, the WPIAL voted unanimously to accept Ligonier Valley as a new member and the following month, the PIAA voted unanimously to allow Ligonier Valley to leave District 6 and join the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley was previously given its release from District 6 and the Heritage Conference.
Ligonier Valley had been in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6. LV was among the original members of the Heritage Conference at its inception and has been among the top programs in the conference in several sports, including football.
