The WPIAL football playoffs begin tonight, while the tennis season ends across the state this weekend.
Ligonier Valley qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history, and the No. 9-seeded Rams will travel to No. 8 South Side during a WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
Also, a pair of Greater Latrobe senior standouts will end their respective high school tennis careers in Hershey. Greater Latrobe’s Jenna Bell and Carolina Walters are set to compete in the PIAA Class 3A State Doubles Tournament, which takes place this weekend at the Hershey Racquet Club.
The Ligonier Valley football team was in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6. Ligonier Valley, which won a pair of District 6 titles in 2016 and ‘17, returned to the WPIAL in 2019, and, in two seasons, the Rams have gone 12-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play since rejoining the district.
Ligonier Valley opened the current season with five wins before a loss against Steel Valley and a forfeit versus Serra Catholic because of injuries and a lack of depth. But the Rams rebounded with three straight wins against Summit Academy, Shady Side Academy and Apollo-Ridge, last week, to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
If Ligonier Valley wins tonight, the Rams will have a rematch with conference foe and top-seeded Steel Valley or No. 16 Bethlehem-Center on Friday Nov. 12, at a time and location to be determined. Ligonier Valley lost, 40-0, at Steel Valley on Oct. 1. The WPIAL Class 2A Football Championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
The Mount Pleasant Area, Greensburg Central Catholic and River Valley football teams will be in playoff action tonight, as well.
No. 6 Mount Pleasant Area will host Burrell, 7 p.m. tonight in a Class 3A first-round playoff game, while No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic meets ninth-seeded Our Lady Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. tonight at Hempfield Area High School, also in Class 1A first-round action.
If Mount Pleasant Area wins, the Vikings will face No. 3-seeded Avonworth, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Avonworth High School. If GCC wins, the Centurions will visit top-seeded Clairton, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at a time and location to be determined. The WPIAL Class 3A Football Championship is scheduled for noon, Saturday, Nov. 27 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The WPIAL Class 1A Football Championship is set for, 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Heinz Field.
Bell and Walters will play Ella Tunnell and Sophia Ming, a pair of seniors from Henderson, the third-place finisher in the District 1 tournament. The first round match in the state doubles tournament took place 10 a.m. Friday.
If Bell and Walters win, they will face Central sophomores Halle Levinson and Ariella Mandell, the District 12 champions, or District 8 champions, Kailie Waite, a senior, and sophomore Cherry Aye of Carrick. The quarterfinal-round of the state tournament is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The semifinal-round of the state tournament is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, while the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Bell and Walters won the WPIAL Class 3A Doubles Championship last month at North Allegheny High School.
