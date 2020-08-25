There was a game in the WPIAL called off because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday and it had a rippling local impact.
The first WPIAL football game this season called off because of COVID-19 is the WPIAL Class 6A contest between Baldwin and host Mount Lebanon on Sept. 11.
The cancellation is because the Mount Lebanon football team is shut down for two weeks because a player tested positive for the coronavirus. Under PIAA rules, teams must hold a set number of heat acclimatization days and practices prior to playing a game. Because Mount Lebanon is shut down for two weeks, it won’t be able to hold enough heat days and practices prior to its first game.
That means former Derry Area coach Tim Sweeney — a 1985 Derry Area graduate — will have to wait to make his debut as Baldwin’s head football coach.
Sweeney was hired at Baldwin in April, primarily making the move because of family reasons. In June, Derry Area replaced Sweeney by hiring Vince Skillings, a former Trojans’ standout in the 1970s, who also played at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
Sweeney enjoyed unparalleled success at his alma mater. The Trojans went from a winless group in 2013, the year before Sweeney arrived, to runners-up in the WPIAL five years later. Sweeney went 49-18 in six seasons at Derry Area. His Trojans qualified for the playoffs during each of the last four seasons, including three trips to the semifinals and one appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game.
Sweeney is currently scheduled to make his debut as Baldwin coach on Sept. 18 at North Allegheny. The Highlanders’ first home game is scheduled for Sept. 25 against Canon-McMillan.
The PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — went against a strong recommendation made by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and instead voted on Friday to hold high school athletics in the fall by a 25-5 vote. Wolf made his strong recommendation that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the pandemic.
Currently, any fall sports contest called off because COVID-19 will be officially recognized as a no contest. The WPIAL said on Monday that schools must notify the league if they are opting out of playing fall sports by Sept. 1. Only Uniontown Area, Summit Academy and Neighborhood Academy have opted out in the WPIAL to this point.
Summit Academy’s decision affected Ligonier Valley, taking an Oct. 16 road football game from the Rams, who are currently slated to hold five contests in their return to the WPIAL. Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley officials previously told the Bulletin that all three schools would play fall sports.
Also on Monday, the Philadelphia Catholic League decided to postpone all fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns. The league features defending Class 6A champion St. Joseph’s Prep and defending Class 5A champion Archbishop Wood, among others.
