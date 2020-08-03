The WPIAL decided during the weekend that the start date for several high school sports, including football, will be delayed.
High school football season won’t start until Sept. 10 at the earliest, as teams are now currently scheduled to play seven games, as opposed to the maximum 10 contests had the season carried the original Friday, Aug. 28, start date with “Week Zero” games.
Start dates for cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were also pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally scheduled date of Friday, Sept. 4. Golf and girls’ tennis is currently scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 24. That’s on time for girls’ tennis and four days after the originally scheduled date of Thursday, Aug. 20, for golf.
The WPIAL opted to adopt the PIAA’s “hybrid model,” giving area school districts an opportunity to open schools and manage the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic without having to worry about the addition of the fall sports season.
“The hybrid model will benefit our athletic programs because of the number of head coaching positions we’ve recently filled or will be filling,” Derry Area athletic director Brett Miller said, referring to varsity and middle school football, tennis, soccer and cheerleading.
“A few extra weeks before those teams resume competition could be the difference between qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs or not. Additionally, the delayed start gives school districts time to sharpen plans and protocols. Everyone is keeping an eye on professional sports to see if sports are feasible. The delayed start gives school districts time to sharpen plans and protocols as we see the challenges they face.”
The first date for heat acclimatization remains Monday, Aug. 10, and the first practice date for fall sports is still slated for a week later on Monday, Aug. 17. The first football scrimmage can take place at any time from Thursday, Sept. 3, to Saturday, Sept. 5.
Week Zero, Week 1 and Week 2 football games were eliminated, while contests in other sports were also reduced. Soccer teams can currently play a maximum of 16 games. Tennis, golf, volleyball and field hockey are set at 14 contests, and cross-country teams can hold 12 meets.
“If the hybrid model is what allows fall sports to happen, then we certainly will support it,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “However, we now have to redesign our entire fall sports schedules and practice grids, as do all the other schools, so there’s a lot of work to be done this week. I’m most worried about junior high getting pinched, but I also know that we need to exhaust ourselves if necessary to have varsity sports.”
The high school football regular season is scheduled to end on Friday, Oct. 23, which is a week earlier than initially anticipated. That was done in case the PIAA moves the state playoffs a week earlier.
If the state playoffs take place, the WPIAL will feature a four-team bracket in Class 6A with the finals scheduled for Nov. 6 or 7. Class 5A (which includes Greater Latrobe), Class 4A, Class 3A (Derry Area), Class 2A (Ligonier Valley), and Class 1A will all have an eight-team bracket with the finals scheduled for Nov. 13 or 14. If the PIAA playoffs aren’t held, the WPIAL has tentatively planned a two-round tournament, featuring four qualifiers from each classification with a championship held on Nov. 6.
The decision comes on the heels of the PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — and its board of directors passing “Return to Competition” guidelines by a 29-3 margin last week. While the PIAA approved fall sports to begin as scheduled, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has the ability to alter or cancel the season because of the current pandemic.
The PIAA offered flexibility to its schools, leagues and conferences, offering to begin play on varying dates, as schools can start fall sports later than the official start date if they so choose — a ruling that the WPIAL adopted.
Part of the PIAA guidelines for the start of fall sports currently is that there will be no spectators allowed at any games, which follows guidance set forth by Wolf’s administration.
“We will all be inconvenienced by the requirements, but the important thing is that students have an opportunity to participate in sports and have fun,” Miller said.
Schools scheduled to play one another must report to their opponent, in a reasonable time frame, any case of COVID-19 within their team members and coaching staff. Teams must also shut down for 14 days when it has a case of COVID-19. District committees may consider a game canceled because of COVID-19 as a non-game rather than a forfeit. A school that decides not to play in a scheduled playoff game because of COVID-19 concerns forfeits any possibility of advancing into the next round.
“I have no problem with the PIAA letting sports happen,” Mears said. “The community teams played all summer with very little guidelines and their athletes seemed fine. Our coaches are doing a super job of following the guidelines. Latrobe is ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.