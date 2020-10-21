Let’s try again today, again.
The WPIAL Class 3A Team Tennis semifinals were postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather, so those matches will now take place 3 p.m. today. The semifinals were originally scheduled for Monday but have now been postponed for a second consecutive day because of rain.
No. 4-ranked Greater Latrobe will take on top-seeded Peters Township, while Pine-Richland faces Upper St. Clair. The winners of each match will advance to the WPIAL Class 3A championship match Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats (12-0) earned wins against West Allegheny and Shady Side Academy to advance to the district semifinals.
Greater Latrobe — the Section 1-AAA champion — has now reached the postseason for a sixth consecutive season. Its last WPIAL Class 3A semifinals appearance came in 2005 when the Lady Wildcats captured the district championship and fell in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Today, the Lady Wildcats will look to knock off No. 1-ranked Peters Township, the defending WPIAL Class 3A champion.
With the PIAA reducing its tournament for team competition, only the WPIAL champion will advance to the state bracket, as opposed to the top three teams in previous years.
