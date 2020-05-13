The Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley basketball teams found a home.
The WPIAL announced updated boys’ and girls’ basketball sections for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. The first practice date for winter sports is currently scheduled for Nov. 20.
The Greater Latrobe boys moved into Class 5A, from Class 6A. The Wildcats will be placed in Section 3, joining Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, McKeesport Area, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills. Last season, the Wildcats were in a section with Fox Chapel, Hempfield Area, Penn-Trafford, Norwin and Connellsville Area.
The Derry Area boys remained in Class 4A, and the Trojans are in a section with Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area, Keystone Oaks, Knoch and North Catholic. Last season, the Trojans were in a section with Highlands, Knoch, Mount Pleasant Area, Yough and Freeport Area.
The Ligonier Valley boys will be a Class 3A team in its return to the WPIAL.
The Rams are in a section with Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley and Valley.
Last season, the Ligonier Valley boys and girls competed in District 6 Heritage Conference action. In November, the WPIAL voted unanimously to accept Ligonier Valley as a new member, and the following month, the PIAA voted unanimously to allow Ligonier Valley to leave District 6 and join the WPIAL.
The Greater Latrobe girls are also a Class 5A team. The Lady Wildcats are in a section with Franklin Regional, Gateway, Greensburg Salem, McKeesport Area, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills. Last season, the Lady Wildcats were in a section with Woodland Hills, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Albert Gallatin, Uniontown Area and Laurel Highlands.
The Derry Area girls are in Class 4A, a jump from Class 3A last season. The Lady Trojans are in a section with Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport Area, Highlands, Knoch and Valley. Last season, Derry Area was in a section with Carlynton, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, South Allegheny, Steel Valley, Shady Side Academy and Valley.
The Ligonier Valley girls are also a Class 4A team. The Lady Rams are in a section with Belle Vernon Area, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, West Mifflin Area and Yough.
The area swimming sections were also announced, recently.
Derry Area and Ligonier Valley are in the same section, Class 2A, Section 4. The Trojans and Rams will meet Burrell, Freeport Area, Greensburg Salem, Indiana Area, Laurel Highlands, Mount Pleasant Area and Valley.
Greater Latrobe is in Class 3A, Section 1, joining Armstrong, Connellsville Area, Hempfield Area, Kiski Area, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.
