The WPIAL announced some of its 2022 playoff schedules for lacrosse and softball.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Greater Latrobe will travel to Fox Chapel to face the Foxes on May 17 with a start time of 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Greater Latrobe, the No. 12 seed, will head to No. 5 seed North Allegheny on May 17 to take on West Allegheny with a game start set for 6 p.m.
In 3A, No. 12 seed Derry Area will travel to Norwin on May 17 to face Southmoreland, the No. 5 seed, with a game-time of 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley is the No. 3 seed in 2A, and the Lady Rams will face the Bentworth, the No. 14 seed on May 18 at Norwin. The start time is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.