Wrestling with a depleted roster, Ligonier Valley opened its WPIAL Class 2A Section 3B schedule on Wednesday night with a 63-12 loss at Mount Pleasant Area. The Rams were forced to forfeit five bouts to the Vikings and succumbed to four pins in the match.
Ligonier Valley forfeited the first bout of the night at 120 pounds but tied the match at six-all after James Brown pinned Ethan Benteler under a minute into the 127-pound match. Brown was able to execute a takedown near the edge of the mat, turn Benteler to his back and quickly get the pin to even the contest.
After that it was all Mount Pleasant Area, as the home team reeled off six straight victories highlighted by a Conor Johnson fall over Jesse Turner with just over a minute left in the third period at 160 pounds.
With Mount Pleasant Area ahead 39-6, Ligonier Valley picked up its second fall of the night when Abe Mundorff pinned Jackson Hutter at the edge with 20 seconds left in the first period at 189 pounds.
Ligonier Valley forfeited the 215 pound bout to the Vikings’ two-time state champion Dayton Pitzer to make it 45-12. Joseph Semelko earned a fall against Logan Mulheren at heavyweight and two additional forfeits by the Rams closed out the scoring.
Also collecting victories for Mount Pleasant Area (1-0, 5-1) were Greg Shaulis by major decision (132), Jamison Poklembo by fall (138), Lucas Shaulis by a technical fall (152) and Ty Hornick by fall (172). Joseph Longhi, William Shipley, Sean Cain, Luke Geibig and Pitzer all took forfeits.
The Vikings captured a 48-18 victory in last year’s meeting between the schools.
The Rams (0-1, 0-1) were without a handful of key wrestlers in the match including 145 pounder Ryan Harbert who has been recovering from appendicitis. Also not competing Wednesday were Aiden Mulheren, Andrew Dearmitt and Tyler Smith.
Both teams will compete in the Panther Holiday Classic Tournament at Mount Aloysius College on Friday and Saturday. Ligonier Valley will welcome Conemaugh Township for a non-section match on Monday and host section foe Elizabeth Forward next Wednesday.
———
MOUNT PLEASANT AREA 63
LIGONIER VALLEY 12
120 – Sean Cain (Mount Pleasant Area) won by forfeit
126 – James Brown (Ligonier Valley) p. Ethan Bentler, 0:45
132 – Greg Shaulis (Mount Pleasant Area) m.d Josh Harbert, 12-0
138 – Jamison Polkembo (Mount Pleasant Area) p. Bruce Krieger, 3:33
145 – Luke Geibig (Mount Pleasant Area) won by forfeit
152 – Lucas Shaulis (Mount Pleasant Area) t.f. Bjorn Sigurdsson, 15-0
160 – Conor Johnson (Mount Pleasant Area) p. Jesse Turner, 4:56
172 – Ty Hornick (Mount Pleasant Area) p. Abe Mundorff, 3:13
189 – Elliot Colton (Ligonier Valley) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:40
215 – Dayton Pitzer (Mount Pleasant Area) won by forfeit
285 – Joseph Semelka (Mount Pleasant Area) p. Logan Mulheren, 1:59
106 – William Shipley (Mount Pleasant Area) won by forfeit
113 – Joseph Longhi (Mount Pleasant Area) won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.