Alex Woodring pitched the Unity Township Legion to a big season-opening victory.
Woodring led the Bulldogs to a 6-0 victory against Derry during the season-opener for both local teams in American Legion District 31 play on Monday afternoon at Whitney Field.
Unity Township, a regular in American Legion District 31 play, didn’t have enough players to field a team during last season’s independent summer baseball league.
But Unity has been a powerhouse in league play in the past, reaching the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs in 2019. Unity has also qualified for the Region 7 tournament four times since 2012, and the Bulldogs captured District 31 titles in 2013 and ‘14.
Derry participated in last season’s independent summer baseball league. The Eagles reached the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, but they were eliminated following a sweep in the best-of-three quarterfinals against No. 2 Murrysville.
Unity was scheduled to open the season last week against West Hempfield and Mount Pleasant, but those games were postponed because of the WPIAL baseball playoffs and a rain out, respectively. Derry also looked to open the season last week, but that game was postponed because the Trojans advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals in baseball.
Unity Township (1-0) is scheduled to visit Young Township (1-0), while Derry (0-1) is slated to travel to Yough (1-0), both 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Woodring opened the season in style for the Bulldogs.
Woodring, an ace on the Greater Latrobe staff that advanced the Wildcats to the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, tossed a three-hit shutout on Monday against Derry. Woodring kept Derry off balance, as he ended with 10 strikeouts and zero walks.
Mason Seftas, a Ligonier Valley standout, led the Unity Township offense with two singles and a run. George Golden, also a standout at Ligonier Valley, singled twice, while Owen Miele added a base hit and two runs. Chase Sickenberger, a Greater Latrobe standout, singled and scored for Unity Township, which produced six runs on eight hits.
Josh Ulery, a Derry Area standout, guided Derry with a triple. Austin Siko and Ryan Bushey, also of Derry Area, had the other hits. Andrew Baker suffered the mound loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
Unity scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added two more in the fourth for an early 5-0 lead. The Bulldogs closed the scoring in the fifth with a run.
Chase Sickenberger drew a one-out walk for Unity Township in the third, and Landan Carns reached on an error. Mason Seftas singled and Jake Albaugh drew a walk, forcing in the first run of the game. Tony Massari also singled, plating Carns and Seftas to make it a 3-0 game.
Unity Township added to its lead in the fourth, as Miele was hit by a pitch, and Ryan Sickenberger drew a walk. After a wild pitch, Chase Sickenberger’s sacrifice fly plated Miele, and Ryan Sickenberger scored on an error.
Unity Township scored its final run in the fifth, as Miele started with a one-out single. Following a sacrifice bunt, Chase Sickenberger singled to bring Miele around.
———
Derry Unity Twp. ab r h ab r h
Bushey 2 0 1 R Sickenbrgr 2 1 0 Skirboll 3 0 0 C Sickenbrgr 2 1 1 Ulery 3 0 1 Carns 4 1 0 Baker 3 0 0 Golden 4 0 2 McDowell 3 0 0 Seftas 4 1 2 Siko 3 0 1 Albaugh 3 0 1 Furman 2 0 0 Massari 4 0 1 Penich 1 0 0 Woodring 0 0 0 Townsend 2 0 0 Aiello 1 0 0 Syphan 1 0 0 Zezzo 1 0 0 Watson 2 0 0 Miele 2 2 1
Totals 27 0 3 Totals 27 6 8Derry 000 000 0 — 0 3 2Unity Twp. 003 210 x — 6 8 0 Triple: Ulery (D) Strikeouts by: Woodring-10 (UT); Baker-2, Ulery-2 (D) Base on balls by: Woodring-0 (UT); Baker-2, Ulery-1 (D) Winning pitcher: Alex Woodring Losing pitcher: Andrew Baker
