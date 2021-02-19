Woodland Hills used balanced scoring and nine three-pointers to end Greater Latrobe’s six-game winning streak and unbeaten section record with a 56-43 win on Thursday at Woodland Hills in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 girls basketball.
Greater Latrobe fell to 8-1 in the section and 9-2 overall.
The Lady Wildcats executed their game plan by limiting standout forward Peyton Pinkey to five points through three quarters. But Kayla Walter of Woodland Hills (7-1, 8-4) scored a game-high 16 points, including four treys to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 13-point victory.
Freshman Elle Snyder led Greater Latrobe with 10 points.
Greater Latrobe led briefly in the second and third quarters — but trailed by five, 43-38, with a quarter to play. Then Pinkey came alive, scoring six of her 11 points in the final period as the Lady Wildcats extended their defense while Woodland Hills attempted to hold the ball.
The Lady Wolverines had four players score double figures. Freshmen Hope Hawkins and Carmen Vasquez contributed 11 and 10, respectively.
Woodland Hills scored 12 of the game’s first 16 points. The Lady Wolverines sank four three-pointers from three different players to open a 12-4 lead at the 4:09 mark. Walter scored eight of her 16 in the opening quarter.
Greater Latrobe, however, was unfazed. Trailing 17-8 with just over two minutes left in the quarter, the Lady Wildcats cut the deficit to two points at 17-15 to end the first. Greater Latrobe’s comeback was fueled by Snyder and sophomore forward Camille Dominick. They combined for nine points off the bench in the opening quarter.
Greater Latrobe found some much needed rhythm in the second quarter as Dominick scored two early buckets to tie the score at 19. Scores by senior Rachel Ridilla, sophomore Emma Blair and Snyder provided the Lady Wildcats a 27-24 lead with just under a minute to play in the half.
However, Woodland Hills answered the Greater Latrobe surge with two late buckets by Vasquez to head into the locker room with a 28-27 advantage.
The first four minutes of the third quarter have been important to Greater Latrobe this season to seize control of games — and this one was no exception. The Lady Wildcats came out strong, securing a one point advantage at 36-35 on Ridilla’s fifth point of the quarter. But the last four minutes of the period belonged to Woodland Hills who went on an 8-2 run to build a 43-38 lead after three quarters. During that period, Walter continued her hot shooting hitting two treys, while Vasquez added one.
Woodland Hills outscored Greater Latrobe, 13-5, in the final quarter. On the defensive end, Woodland Hills packed in their defense, forcing Greater Latrobe to take outside jumpers that just weren’t falling. All five of Greater Latrobe’s fourth-quarter points came from Blair and Rafferty.
Ridilla and Dominick each chipped in eight points. Blair added six.
Despite a 13-point loss, Greater Latrobe won the rebounding edge, 29-22, but fell 14 short of their season average. Each team had 10 turnovers.
Greater Latrobe hosts Southmoreland (10-1, 13-2) of Class 4A in an exhibition, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The section title could be decided when the Lady Wildcats welcome Woodland Hills in their regular-season finale, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
GREATER LATROBE (43)
Vitula 1-0-2; Snyder 4-0-10; Burkhard 0-0-0; Ridilla 3-0-8; McNeil 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Rafferty 3-0-6; Weatherton 1-0-2; Weatherton 1-0-2; Li. Planinsek 0-0-0; Dominick 4-0-8; Le. Planinsek 0-0-0; Blair 3-1-7. Totals, 19-1(2)—43
WOODLAND HILLS (56)
Dunn 0-0-0; Fisher 3-0-8; Pinkney 4-2-11; Walter 5-2-16; Vasquez 4-0-10; Hawkins 5-1-11; Fowlers 0-0-0; White 0-0-0; Herring 0-0-0; Guest 0-0-0. Totals, 21-5(8)—56
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 15 12 11 5 — 43 Wood. Hills 17 11 15 13 — 56
Three-point field goals: Snyder-2, Ridilla-2; Walter-4, Fisher-2, Vasquez-2, Pinkney
