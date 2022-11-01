The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team defeated Geneva by a score of 3-1 in its regular season finale on Senior Day in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Saturday.
The Bearcats won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-10, lost the third set 29-27, and won the fourth set by a score of 27-25.
Luciana Polk led the way for St. Vincent with a team-high 16 kills and 36 digs. Kaelyn St.aples added 14 kills, while Carly Augustine recorded 10 kills and 33 assists. Vivian Poach tallied 16 assists and 24 digs in the win for the Bearcats while St.acie Ramos added 23 digs.
The Bearcats came out on fire scoring the first six points of the match and seven of the first eight to take a 7-1 lead. St. Vincent continued on the attack, going on an 8-5 run to take a 15-6 lead. The Bearcats and Golden Tornadoes traded the next few points, as St. Vincent still held a 23-15 lead. The Golden Tornadoes stormed back, scoring six straight points to cut the SVC lead to 23-21. The Bearcats won the set (25-21), scoring the final two points on a service error by Geneva and a kill from Polk.
It was much tighter early on in the second set. St. Vincent and Geneva traded the first few points as the Golden Tornadoes held a slight 7-6 lead. From that point on the Bearcats took full control as they scored the next six points and eight of nine to take a 14-8 lead in the set. SVC continued on the attack as the Bearcats outscored Geneva 11-2 in the remaining 13 points to win the set (25-10), taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, it was all Geneva out of the gate. The Gold Tornadoes led 5-1 early on and held the lead at 9-5 as well. They continued on the attack as they scored the next six points taking a 15-5 lead in the set. The Bearcats answered scoring the next five points and eight of the next nine to cut Geneva’s lead to 16-13. The Golden Tornadoes responded with a run of their own scoring five of the next six points to take a 21-14 lead.
The back-and-forth set continued as the Bearcats scored six straight to cut the Geneva lead to one at 21-20. The Geneva extended its lead to 24-21 with set point. The Bearcats once again responded scoring the next four points to take a 25-24 lead. The teams traded the next couple points as the Bearcats still held a lead at 27-26. Geneva scored the final three points to win the set (29-27), cutting into the Bearcats lead at 2-1.
In the final set of the day, St. Vincent and Geneva once again traded the first several points, as the match was tied 9-9. Geneva took control then going on a 10-5 run to take a 19-14 lead, destined to force the decisive fifth set. After trading the next couple of points, Geneva still lead at 21-16. SVC made a final push, going on a 5-0 run to tie the match at 21-21. The teams continued to trade points as the Golden Tornadoes held a slight lead at 25-24. St. Vincent once again answered, scoring the final three points on kills by Augustine and Polk, paired with an attack error by Geneva to win the set (27-25) and win the match 3-1.
Prior to their final regular season home match, the Bearcat senior class of Augustine, Lindsey Kocjancic, Madie Marsico, Nikki Friendshuh and Rebecca Miller were honored in an on-court ceremony.
St. Vincent closes out the regular season 17-7 overall and 7-3 in the PAC. The Bearcats will now get a short break as they prepare for the PAC tournament. St. Vincent will host in the quarterfinal round with its opponent to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.