The St. Vincent women’s volleyball team defeated Geneva by a score of 3-1 in its regular season finale on Senior Day in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Saturday.

The Bearcats won the first two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-10, lost the third set 29-27, and won the fourth set by a score of 27-25.

