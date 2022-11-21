The St. Vincent women’s swimming team turned in a dominating performance en route to capturing the team title at the Malone University Invitational.
At the three-day invite in the C.T. Branin Natatorium, St. Vincent amassed 2,034 points to nearly triple second-place Malone (682).
Thursday, Nov. 17
St. Vincent opened the competition by winning both events on Thursday evening.
SVC boasted three of the top four finishers in the 1,650 free. Sarah Alexander led the way with a second-place time of 19:10.49, while Emma Morgan took third (20:09.69) and Elise Debrot fourth (20:52.29).
In the 200 freestyle relay, Erica Steele, Lauren Connors, Abby Leskovansky and Emma Martz teamed up for a winning time of 1:38.43, four seconds ahead of teammates Cara Luallen, Katie Kozy, Callysta Fontanazza and Alexander, who placed second in 1:42.97.
Friday, Nov. 18
On the second night of competition, the Bearcat women were victorious in six of seven races.
The Bearcats opened with a dominating performance in the 50 freestyle, with St. Vincent swimmers occupying each of the first five positions. Steele won the race in 24.42 seconds, followed by Luallen (25.12 seconds), Abby Leskovansky (25.34), Martz (25.44) and Fontanazza (25.74)
Julia Mikita earned a runner-up finish in the 400 IM with a time of 5:03.13, with Lily Holsey placing second (5:14.33) and Debrot fourth (5:15.65), before Fontanazza earned a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 59.02 seconds, just ahead of Connors (59.91). Kozy rounded out the top three with a time of 1:03.77.
Steele continued her big night by winning the 200 freestyle in 2:00.80, with Alexander placing second (2:05.35) and Luallen fourth (2:11.98), while Basala (1:09.54) and Lily Holsey (1:13.67) went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
Connors earned her first win of the weekend in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.08, with Mikita (1:00.07) and Leskovansky (1:04.27) placing second and third before SVC ended the night by taking a 30-second victorying the 800 freestyle relay, with the foursome of Martz, Leskovansky, Kozy and Alexander finishing in 8:32.55.
Saturday, Nov. 19
The Bearcats closed out the big weekend by posting six wins in seven races.
The final night of competition began with Connors, Basala, Kozy and Steele placing first in the 200 medley relay in 1:52.71, three seconds ahead of teammates Leskovansky, Cassidy, Fontanazza and Martz.
Connors picked up her second win of the weekend with a first-place showing in the 200 individual medley, timed in 2:15.80, with Martz taking second (2:18.71) and Basala third (2:24.97).
Alexander (5:32.52) and Debrot (5:53.34) placed second and third, respectively, in the 500 freestyle, before the 200 backstroke saw Mikita place first (2:19.01) and Brooke Himich third (2:29.84).
The Bearcats swept the 100 freestyle, with Steele earning the win in 53.83 seconds, Leskovansky taking second in 54.11 seconds, Martz third in 55.76 and Luallen fourth in 57.59.
The Bearcats also owned the first three spots in the 200 breaststroke, with Basala winning in 2:35.52, Maddy Cassidy taking second in 2:36.57 and Holsey third in 2:41.19.
Kozy won the final individual race of the weekend, the 200 butterfly in 2:25.28, before SVC closed out their weekend just as they started, with a rousing relay victory as Connors, Steele, Martz and Leskovansky teamed up to win the 400 free relay in 3:41.49.
St. Vincent will now return to action on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Washington & Jefferson College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference dual beginning at 1 p.m. in the Resnik Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.