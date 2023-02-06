The St. Vincent women’s basketball team traveled to Meadville, Pa., for a PAC matchup against Allegheny. The Bearcats came away with a 58-47 road win in a defensive heavy game Saturday.

Ella Marconi led the way for St. Vincent with 17 points and nine rebounds. Emily Thompson also scored in double figures, scoring 13 points, while also dishing out two assists. Emily Cavacini was the third of three Bearcats to score in double figures, scoring 11 points, while leading the team with three assists

