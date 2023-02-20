The St. Vincent women’s basketball team closed out the 2022-23 regular season in fine fashion, earning an 82-60 road win over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Geneva College.

With the win, the Bearcats end the regular season with a 19-4 overall record and 17-3 PAC mark and hold the No. 2 seed in the upcoming PAC Championship Tournament. Geneva falls to 7-18 overall and 6-14 in conference play. The win is St. Vincent’s 14th straight over their longtime rival.

