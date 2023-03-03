WHEN: Friday, March 3, 2023
WHERE: Trinity College (Conn.)
ADDRESS: 300 Summit Street, Hartford, Conn., 06106
TIP-OFF: 4 p.m.
LIVE COVERAGE
ST. VINCENT
AT A GLANCE
St. Vincent will make its fourth appearance in the NCAA Division III National Tournament, facing off against Cortland in the opening round at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. The Bearcats earned the NCAA bid by defeating Chatham University 68-52 in Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game. Trailing 30-23 at the half, the Bearcats outscored the Cougars 45-22 over the game’s final 20 minutes to pull away for the win. Emily Cavacini, named the PAC Championship MVP, scored 22 points to lead all scorers, going 8-for-8 from the foul line. It marked St. Vincent’s third PAC championship, after previously earning titles in 2019 and 2021. St. Vincent’s previous NCAA tourney appearances came in 2011, 2012 and 2019, as there was no 2021 tournament due to COVID-19. This marks the first-ever meeting on the hardwood between St. Vincent and Cortland.
SUNY CORTLAND
AT A GLANCE
Cortland earned a trip to this year’s NCAA tournament after earning a 57-52 road win at New Paltz in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) title game on Saturday. Like the Bearcats, the Red Dragons had to rally from a halftime deficit. Trailing 28-26 at the break, Cortland took a 39-38 lead at the end of the third quarter before outscoring New Paltz 18-14 over the final 10 minutes. Nyia Longford recorded a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Cortland, while also adding five assists. The Red Dragons, led by fifth-year head coach Jacey Brooks, will be making their third straight NCAA tournament appearance and 13th overall. Cortland lost to DeSales in the 2022 first round and defeated host Western New England in the 2020 first round before losing to Tufts in the second round in its previous two NCAA showings under Brooks.
