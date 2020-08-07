It was a 30-second sequence that set off a firestorm felt across the commonwealth. And it could ultimately result in the cancellation or postponement of the fall sports season through the rest of 2020.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ended his Thursday morning press conference with a quick comment on high school athletics in regards to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Later in the afternoon, Wolf issued a press release, providing the governor’s recommendation for school and recreational youth sports.
The PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — heard Wolf’s recommendation loud and clear. And it intends to respond later today.
“The guidance is that we are to avoid any congregate settings, and that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us,” Wolf said Thursday morning. “We ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. Anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.
“So, the guidance from us, the recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until January 1.”
Later in the afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education jointly recommended the postponement of Pre-K-12 school and youth sports until at least Jan. 1 to protect children and teens from COVID-19.
“The administration is providing this strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate,” the release said. “As with deciding whether students should return to in-person classes, remote learning or a blend of the two this fall, school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.”
The governor’s recommendation applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports. It includes competitions, intramural play and scrimmages, but does not apply to collegiate and professional sports.
The recommendation states that athletes can continue conditioning, drills and other training activities on an individual basis. Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
“The administration recognizes the importance of getting children back to school, while also protecting the safety and well-being of students and educators,” the release said. “Guidance for schools is available. The guidance represents endorsed best public health practices related to social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfecting in school settings.”
Last week, the PIAA and its board of directors passed “Return to Competition” guidelines by a 29-3 margin. The PIAA gave flexibility to its schools, leagues and conferences, offering to begin play on varying dates, as schools can start fall sports later than the official start date if they so choose — a ruling the WPIAL adopted.
Heat acclimatization for football is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 10. Practices for other fall sports is set to begin Aug. 17. Golf and girls’ tennis is currently scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 24, and Sept. 10 for high school football. Cross-country, soccer, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were also pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4.
Part of the PIAA guidelines for the start of fall sports is that there will be no spectators allowed at any games, which follows guidance set forth by Wolf’s administration.
Additional measures in the PIAA’s “Return to Competition” guidelines note that schools scheduled to play one another must report to their opponent, in a reasonable time frame, any case of COVID-19 within their team members and coaching staff. Teams must also shut down for 14 days when it has a case of COVID-19. District committees may consider a game canceled because of COVID-19 as a non-game rather than a forfeit. A school that decides not to play in a scheduled playoff game because of COVID-19 concerns forfeits any possibility of advancing into the next round.
The PIAA, in a release on Thursday, noted that it was “tremendously disappointed” in Wolf’s decision to “strongly recommend” no interscholastic and recreational sports until Jan. 1.
“Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics,” the PIAA release stated. “The PIAA Board of Directors will meet (Friday) to review this action. PIAA will have an official statement (on Friday).”
