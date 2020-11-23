“Pack mentality.”
That’s what coach Patrick Comer attributes the success of the Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) women’s cross-country team to.
In this case, Wolfpack mentality.
With all six of its runners placing in the top 22, including two from the area — freshmen Jennifer Depree (Greater Latrobe High School) and Molleigh Henderson (Ligonier Valley), WCCC took third — behind only Joliet (Ill.) and Kellogg (Mich.) — in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championships held Nov. 14 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. It was the Wolfpack’s highest finish ever.
“We knew going in that we were going to have to run as a nice, tight pack, and that’s what we did,” reflected Comer, in his 10th year as coach.
“We actually had all six of our runners in before Joliet or Kellogg had five of theirs in. They just had a couple runners that were out in front, and that was the difference. It was kind of hard to make up that stagger, but we definitely put in a very solid effort.”
WCCC’s six runners also were within nine places and less than a minute and half of each other. With her top 15 finish, sophomore Olivia Jumper (14th, 22:47.75) became the first Wolfpack runner to earn All-America honors since 2010 (Mary Jo Jakubek), followed by freshman Anna Rubino (16th, 23:02.98), Depree (17th, 23:15.74), sophomore Brooke Bertovich (18th, 23:31.09), Henderson (21st, 24:11.10) and freshman Nytasha Marteny (22nd, 24:14.18).
“That’s just the way they run,” Comer explained. “They’re very close group on the course and outside of practice.
“The way we train, they’ve just become so accustomed to running that way. They’ve always been that nice, tight group, and in this sport, that’s one of the things you want.
“You want have that group that can come in together. It’s always nice to have that person out in front, but, sometimes in cross-country, that pack mentality is what actually wins you the race.”
Then again, that’s what WCCC did all season. The Wolfpack did not lose to a junior college team until nationals. They beat out preseason No. 4 Lorain (Ohio) in winning its own invitational and also captured meets at Garrett (Md.), Penn Highlands (Johnstown, Pa.) and Carroll (Md.).
“The season went really well,” Comer stated. “We were able to beat a ranked team right off the bat.
“The women’s team was very solid. They ran together as a pack.
“They did a good job of training and working well together. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with.”
One of those was Depree. She pretty much fell into Comer’s lap after deciding to attend WCCC — rather than a different school — because of COVID-19 and the pandemic.
“We kind of lucked out in having her join us,” Comer conceded.
“She (Depree) stepped right in as our No. 2 runner for a large majority of the season. She really kind of stepped up and has been a leader for our team.
“She’s going to be a very valuable piece for us moving forward. She’s the kind of runner who we can start building around.”
First, Depree won the individual title in the Region XX Championships, where Westmoreland County Community College used only four runners. Then, she posted her best time (23:15.74) of the season in the NJCAA Championships and just missed out on All-America status by two spots.
“It was nice to come in 17th in the nation,” Depree expressed. “It just made me feel good because I’ve been running for so many years.
“It made me feel good to finally be rewarded. But it makes me want to push even harder next year.”
What the Wolfpack accomplished this year, however, isn’t lost on Depree, especially its third-place finish at nationals. And that’s after she said that the team felt it had a chance to win it all.
“I don’t think we were fully prepared as we wanted to be at first,” Depree allowed, “but it was still pretty crazy to come in third with the other teams that were there. It was definitely a cool feeling.
“Once we got there, I think we realized that we were going to have to push even harder. We knew we needed to step up our game.”
Another one of those who did just that was Henderson. She was WCCC’s No. 6 runner for most of the season, but was fifth for the Wolfpack (21st overall) with a personal-record time (24:11.10).
“That was almost two minutes better than any of my season times,” Henderson indicated. “I was beyond ecstatic. I was super proud of what I ran and where I placed.
“It was amazing. It was such a great experience.
“And finishing third as a team was actually cool. We all ran really well.
“It was a great experience. I think we’re going to have a solid team again next year, so I can’t wait to do it again.”
Comer said Henderson stepped up at nationals this year.
“She ran a pretty big PR at nationals and is another freshman who we’re going to be able to build around next year,” Comer said.
And the 38-year-old Comer, who was a runner at Hempfield Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, with two years at WCCC in between — and is now a manager at Play-It-Again Sports near Greensburg — said that the Wolfpack had been training for the NJCAA Championships all season. It showed in their third-place finish in nationals.
“It was definitely run on a course that we had been training for,” Comer remarked.
“Normally what we do is focus our training for courses that have some hills because that’s mainly what there is around this area. But this year, we actually switched our training.
“We went to more of a speed-based training pretty early in the season, just because we knew, going to Iowa, the course was going to be very flat and fast. We sort of changed the way we practiced, focusing more on the speed aspects of it.
“We only ran six runners at nationals this year, and five of them had personal bests, two of them by more than a minute and a half. It was a very solid effort all the way around.”
