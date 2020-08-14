Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf doubled down and said during a Thursday press conference that he currently has no plans to change his position that school sports should be canceled until 2021.
The status of the fall sports season, including high school football, is in question after Wolf strongly recommended last week that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Wolf previously said that his decision was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate. Wolf’s strong recommendation is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, but he previously said that school administrators and locally elected school boards should make the final decision on sports.
“I’m not sure what they could say that would make me change my sense of what I believe is the right thing to do,” Wolf said. “They have the decision to make on their own. I recognize that I’m just one person. Maybe I’m governor, but I’m one person that has an opinion on what we ought to do here.”
Dr. Debra Bogen, Allegheny County health director, said this week that she supported Wolf’s recommendation, adding that it’s about trying to contain the virus spread. Wolf said on Thursday that the emphasis should be placed on academics and not athletics.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure we can get our kids back to learning,” Wolf said. “And I don’t see how transporting whatever level, age, population back and forth across county borders is going to help in the effort to mitigate this disease and get us back to learning.”
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — is making the case that fall sports can proceed safely.
PIAA officials have met and responded by asking Wolf, in addition to the state departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. The PIAA board plans to reconvene on Friday, Aug. 21.
Robert Lombardi, the PIAA’s executive director, argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues, like Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) sports to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.
“Halting interscholastic athletics will not eliminate the risk,” Lombardi said. “It will simply shift it to other venues that lack sufficient oversight.”
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes, and the football season is still on target to begin on Sept. 10 or 11.
All fall sports practices are currently set to begin on Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 10, which is 10 days after the originally scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4. Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
The WPIAL previously said it would welcome any sport that is able to take place in the fall, including lower-contact options like golf, tennis and cross-country. Wolf addressed cross-country on Thursday, noting his daughters previously competed in the fall.
“You would think that cross-country must be one of the sports least likely to have the spread,” Wolf said. “But all the parents and spectators would congregate at the finish line and that’s a place for the virus to spread.”
A “Let Our Kids Play in Pa.” rally is scheduled in Harrisburg on Aug. 20. Legislators, like Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) unveiled two pieces of legislation this week in an effort to positively impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
The PIAA has at least a week to convince Wolf to change his recommendation on delaying youth sports. The league could also follow Wolf’s guidance and shift the start of youth sports to Jan. 1, or the PIAA could move forward and play without the support of the governor.
“This is my recommendation,” Wolf said. “I also recommended this summer that Pennsylvanias avoid going to the Jersey Shore, and I’m sorry, but this is my recommendation. You do what you want, and school districts are going to do what they want. This is my recommendation. It was then and it still is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.