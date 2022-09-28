It was just one of those days Tuesday when anything felt like it could happen and often did at Rossi Field.
The Ellis School field hockey team got tied up in traffic which then delayed the start of its game against the Lady Wildcats from 7:30 p.m. to more of a 7:45 p.m. start.
And the first quarter did little to foreshadow the scoring of the nonconference contest.
“They are a really good school,” Greater Latrobe coach Jeff Giordan said. “It was a different game. We hardly ever get penalty corners at the end of the quarter, much less score off of them, so for that to happen twice … Some things worked and some things didn’t, we were fortunate enough to get some corners and get some balls on the cage tonight. Being able to get the ball in the circle is key.”
After one quarter, the score was knotted at 0-0, it wasn’t until the 7:49 mark of the second quarter that Ellis took a 1-0 lead when Lucia Soluri got a shot past Latrobe goalie McKenna Brackney.
The Wildcats put offensive pressure on the Tigers to close out the second quarter. Greater Latrobe was awarded a penalty corner as time ran out in the half. The half could not end on the penalty, so play continued allowing the Wildcats to get a shot at goal by senior defender/midfielder Taylor Desko that was deflected in mid-air into Ellis’ goal by Hope Cerny to knot the score at 1-1.
“We had the one goal where (Desko) deflected it in at the end of the second quarter,” Giordan said. “It is something that we’ve never done before, but being able to hit the ball hard creates those chances.”
Ellis responded after halftime and came out and scored at the 11:47 mark in the third quarter. Abby Fagersten put the Tigers up 2-1 with her goal.
And again as the quarter was winding down, the Wildcats’ offense was firing up. On a penalty corner with 2:45 left in the quarter, senior midfielder Josie Straigis would tee up and unleash a shot that rocketed to the back of the Ellis goal knotting the game at 2-2.
In nearly a repeat of the end of the second quarter, Greater Latrobe was awarded a penalty corner as time expired in the third quarter. And in nearly an exact copy of the play that tied the score, the Wildcats got Straigis the ball again off the inbound pass and Straigis let go another hard shot that found its target of Ellis’ goal.
“Josie is doing her thing, we still have to be able to support her more,” Giordan said. “One of the things I noticed about Ellis is that they were really good when they carry the ball. The ball is on their stick a lot better than we are. We get the ball, sometimes we punch it out two or three yards in front of us. Defenders can come and take that. Ball control is really good for them and it enables them to make those passes down the field. We are blasting the ball and trying to make things happen that way. We had some good bounces tonight.”
Entering the final quarter, the Wildcats were up 3-2.
Ellis fought on and with 3:27 left in the game, on a penalty corner, Grayson Honing scored for the Tigers making it a 3-3 game.
Latrobe got another penalty corner late in the game, but could not convert.
So as time ticked off the clock, the game ended in a 3-3 tie. No overtime was played as the game was not a conference contest.
“It was good,” Giordan said. “It was a back-and-forth game. They say metal sharpens metal, right? So when we play those better teams, we start playing better against these better teams. When we see Penn-Trafford or Fox Chapel or Oakland Catholic or Upper St. Clair. When we see that second round of games with those teams (this season), hopefully, those will be closer games and we can pull out a win against Penn-Trafford or Fox Chapel.”
Greater Latrobe will next host Winchester Thurston on Oct. 4.
