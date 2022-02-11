Greater Latrobe got off to a good start as it edged Council Rock South, 28-23, in the first round of the Class 3AAA PIAA Team Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday.
The Wildcats got off to good start was Corey Boerio scored a 5-2 decision at the 215-lbs class.
Greater Latrobe would next score points at the 106-lbs mark as Luke Willochell recorded a major decision of 11-2, teammate (113) decisioned Luke Reitter, 2-0, to further the Wildcats’ lead.
Lucio Angelicchio (120) won by decision and Vincent Kilkeary (126) to up Greater Latrobe’s lead.
Council Rock South started to chip away at the Wildcats’ lead by scoring points at the next four weight classes knotting the score at 19-all.
Wyatt Schmucker scored a pinfall at 2:21 in the second period of the 160-weight class to give Latrobe a 25-19 lead.
Council Rock South’s Matt Colajezzi won by major decision, 9-1, over Sam Snyder at 172-lbs to pull the Golden Hawks 23-25.
The Wildcats’ Tyler Lynch won by decision, 10-4, at the 189-lbs class to give Greater Latrobe the overall victory with a score of 28-23.
Greater Latrobe will face Central Dauphin in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. today.
PIAA Team ChampionshipClass AAAGreater Latrobe 28, Council Rock South 23 106 – Luke Willochell (GL) maj. d. Connor Lenahan, 11-2 113 – Leo Joseph (GL) dec. Luke Reitter, 2-0 120 – Lucio Angelicchio (GL) dec. Ajay Batt, 3-2 126 – Vincent Kilkeary (GL) pin Christian Zimmerman, 0:42 132 – Ben Brillhart (CRS) maj. d. Jacob Braun, 8-0 138 – Gavin Cole (CRS) win by default 145 – Shermuhammad Sadriddinov (CRS) dec. Gabe Golden, 7-2 152 – Behkurz Sadriddinov (CRS) dec. Jack Pletcher, 1-0 160 – Wyatt Schmucker (GL) pin Anthony Cerulli, 2:41 172 – Matt Colajezzi (CRS) maj. d. Sam Snyder, 9-1 189 – Tyler Lynch (GL) dec. Tom Woloshyn, 10-4 215 — Corey Boerio (GL) dec. Lucas Doyle, 5-2 285 – Charles Socki (CRS) dec. Wyatt Held, 2-1
