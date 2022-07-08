It was not a good night for Latrobe Little League All-Star teams at Legion-Keener Park Thursday.
Both the 10-year-old and 12-year-old All-Star teams lost, with a key difference.
For the 10-year-old team, its season wrapped with the 7-2 loss to West Point.
The 12-year-old team, despite its 10-2 loss, will live to fight another day as West Point evened the best-of-three series at 1-1.
“I am really proud of the kids’ effort,” Josh Naggy, manager of the 10-year-old All-Star team, said. “They are a good group of kids. I loved the way that they kept their composure and the way that they performed out there. I’m just really proud of them. It wasn’t the result that we wanted, but I’m proud of them and happy to be in the dugout with them.”
West Point leaped out to a 2-0 lead after the first half-inning, and it continued to add to its lead unanswered in the second (adding two runs) and fifth (adding three more).
Latrobe looked to be putting together a rally in the bottom of the sixth. After two groundouts, Owen Schober hit a single. Grant Burket followed with an infield single before Trey Zemick ripped a single that popped off the pitcher’s mound and shot into the outfield, allowing Schober to score getting Latrobe on the scoreboard at 7-1.
Next, Burket would score on a wild pitch to give Latrobe another run to make it 7-2.
In the 12-year-olds’ game, after a scoreless first inning, West Point scored the first points of the game in the top of the second.
Luke Martz scored for West Point from third base when Aiden Wilfong hit into a fielder’s choice.
West Point would not waste time in adding to its 1-0 lead when JoJo Monios hit a fly to centerfield. Latrobe’s centerfielder dropped the ball, allowing Beau Bossert to score putting West Point up 2-0.
Neither team would find its offense again until West Point plated three runs in the top of the fourth to extend its lead to 5-0.
The offense that West Point was hinting at all game finally showed in the fifth when it posted five runs to make it a 10-0 game.
Latrobe started to show signs of life in the bottom of the inning when it finally got on the scoreboard. Cam Ferri would get the first run for Latrobe when Evan Ulewicz hit a ground infield single.
The offense kept its offense moving in the bottom of the sixth when with two outs, it posted back-to-back singles by Seth Spillar and Ferri to get on base. A single by Schober would score Spillar making it a 10-2 game, before a flyout to first base ended the game.
The series now moves to a third-and-deciding game set for July 9 with a start time of 7:30 p.m. with the location to be determined by a flip of a coin.
