Just in case anyone thought Greater Latrobe’s near-miss against Hempfield Area — the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in Class AAA — earlier last week might’ve been a bit of fluke, the answer is an emphatic “no.”
Not that Mike Weinell did.
On the contrary.
Weinell, Derry Area’s head coach, knew going into Saturday’s non-section home match against Greater Latrobe just what the Wildcats have this season.
It just happens to coincide with a Trojans’ team that’s long on numbers, but short on experience.
And that, Weinell said, was the difference — and a significant one — in what was a pin-fest with Greater Latrobe.
In a match that lasted only one hour and five minutes with 12 of the 14 bouts being decided by fall, including 10 pins and two of the technical variety — with all but two of those going GL’s way — the Wildcats spoiled Derry Area’s pre-match “100 Wins Club” ceremony with a 67-12 victory.
“Experience was a big difference,” Weinell emphasized. “We were just outclassed today as far as experience goes.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be tough. They (Wildcats) have a very good team.”
Hempfield Area found that out firsthand last Wednesday. Not only did the Wildcats (2-1 overall, 1-1 section) have Hempfield Area on the run the entire way in that WPIAL Class AAA Section 1-B match, they actually led by eight points with four weight classes to wrestle before falling, 37-33.
“The tough part about that match was, we know we could’ve won it,” Greater Latrobe coach Mike Ciotti offered, “but we didn’t. It was a great learning experience for the kids to see how bonus points can really factor into an outcome. We did get some bonus points, but we also, I thought, gave them (Spartans) some, too, where we did not expect to.
“Tonight, we finished things off for the most part. That’s what we need to do.”
That same day (Wednesday), Derry Area (4-4, 1-1) was losing its WPIAL Class AA Section 3-B match to Elizabeth Forward, 56-24. And even if the Trojans did lose to GL by more than that, Weinell said it was different for the Trojans this time.
“The main thing for us going into the match was just our attitude,” Weinell suggested. “Against Elizabeth Forward, we got pinned a number of times and just shut down.
“I thought our kids battled tonight, and that’s what I wanted to see. It was an improvement from then to now.
“It might take a little bit more time than we’re used to. But I think we’re on the right track.
“The other day, someone told me that I had to take it in stride...that I was spoiled for a long time. And I was,” Weinell conceded.
“We’ve had a lot of great teams and talent come through here the last several years. We have whole new group this year.
“We did a better job today that we did (against Elizabeth Forward) as far as effort goes. We’re learning as we go.”
Ciotti noticed it, as well.
“They have a fairly young team, but I thought they wrestled us tough,” he said of the Trojans. “They made us earn what we got.”
The match began at 145 pounds and with a technical fall. It was 15-0 for GL’s Ricky Armstrong over Nick Reeping in 4:34.
Then came five successive pins with for of those for the Wildcats. They were by Jack Pletcher (152) vs. Connor Lucas in 1:35, Logan Zitterbart (170) vs. Pryce Donovan in 3:36, Corey Boerio (182) vs. Eric Catone in 2:46, and Hayden Piper (195) vs. Dakota Beeman in 5:04.
The most entertaining bout came at 160 and went back and forth between Derry Area’s Garrett Lenhart and Greater Latrobe’s Kyle Brewer.
Lenhart controlled the first period with a takedown and three near-fall points, but — after taking the bottom position to start the second — got put on his back twice at Brewer tied it at 5-5. Lenhart then reversed and scored three more near-fall points for a 10-5 lead heading into the third.
Brewer also chose down and got a reversal and three back points to tie it again. However, Lenhart reversed once again, turned Brewer and pinned him in 5:25
So, six weight classes in, it was 29-6 in favor of the Wildcats. Then came the first of two straight matches that didn’t result in some type of fall when GL’s Tyler Lynch received a forfeit at 220, and Tyler Ross overcame a two-point deficit after one period for an 8-4 decision over DA’s Noah Cymmerman at 285 to make it 38-6.
That meant the Trojans needed falls in the remaining six bouts — and at least pins in three of those — if they were going to win the match. But the Wildcats wrapped up the win with a 57-second pin by Vinny Kilkeary against Tristan Fischer at 106 pounds.
Greater Latrobe’s also got pins from brothers Lucio and Enzo Angelicchio at 113 and 126, respectively, vs. Alex Cole and Alex Sobota in 2:48 and 1:02, and Gabe Willochell (138) over Cody Hartsock in 1:18, along with a 19-4 technical fall (5:30) by Nate Roth against Colton McCallen at 120. The only other wrestler to come out on top for Derry Area was 132-pounder Ty Cymmerman, who pinned Connor Johnson in 1:51.
“We’re not there yet,” Weinell allowed. “We just have to work on it. It’s going to take a little bit of time.
“We’re getting better. Obviously we want to win, but I thought the effort was good.”
The Wildcats also were the more aggressive team to start out matches. They accounted for eight of the first 12 takedowns.
“That comes with experience, though,” Weinell indicated. “We have just about a whole new lineup.
“I thought we fought hard tonight. We just don’t have enough mat time yet,” he added.
“I feel that, over the tournament and dual meets that we’ve wrestled in, that we’ve been the team to push the pace and outwrestle a lot of our opponents,” Ciotti noted. “And the kids have a lot of confidence.
“They believe in the team and they believe in themselves. It’s a good feeling.
“The kids are working hard in the room. It’s a team that driven to get better everyday.
“You can just tell by the way that they practice that they expect to do well. It’s a fun atmosphere to be around.
“We have a decent number of seniors and some kids who are stepping up as leaders this year,” Ciotti continued. “And we have a nice mix of of underclassmen who have been able to step right in.
“We had to bump some guys around, so some non-starters jumped in and did well. It’s some good experience for them.
“The kids are doing well. This was another good performance from them.”
Derry Area, meanwhile, has dominated its sub-section in recent years and has hosted the section team tournament on a few occasions to advance to the Class AA team playoffs, but will likely have to defeat Mount Pleasant for second place this time.
As for Greater Latrobe, it would like to avoid the match between the sub-section third-place finishers and qualify for the playoffs in Class AAA by finishing second behind Hempfield Area, which means the Wildcats will likely have to beat Greensburg Salem later in the season.
“It’s probably going to come down to us and Greensburg Salem again for that second spot,” Ciotti remarked. “We lost to them for second place and then to Franklin Regional in that match to determine the fifth team from our section in each of the past two years.
“We’ve been in that third-place match the last couple years and lost. This year, since we already have that loss to Hempfield, we’re looking to finish second in our sub-section and do well in the playoffs.”
Next up for GL and DA is the prestigious Powerade Christmas Tournament Friday and Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School. Then comes the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships, which will be held this year at Kiski Area High School on Jan. 3-4.
Both teams resume section action Jan. 6 (7 p.m.) on the road. The ’Cats face Gateway while the Trojans meet Southmoreland.
Prior to Saturday’s match, Derry Area honored former wrestlers and coaches — they number 13 and three, respectively — who amassed 100 career wins. The school unveiled a banner that will hang in the gymnasium in recognition of those grapplers who accomplished the feat.
