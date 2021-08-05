A rookie infielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Andrew Young is far from a household name, even among avid Major League Baseball fans.
As he continues to acclimate to the highest level of competition, Young, who is often referred to as Andy, has posted a modest stat line. However, the 27-year-old has a connection to Pittsburgh, and in particular, Latrobe.
A native of West Fargo, North Dakota, Young took an unusual path to the majors. Dating back more than 100 years, his home state has produced less than 20 players who reached MLB, three of whom are currently active. Although he was drafted by St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, Young achieved that feat with Arizona during the COVID-shortened season last year, as he played in a dozen games and batted .192 with one home run and four RBIs.
“The Diamondbacks gave me my shot, so you always appreciate that,” he said.
This year, Young has carved out a bigger role, as he’s appeared in 45 games, hitting .228 with six homers and 14 RBI.
“I think the comfortability of being on the field more, and starting to have a little success is probably my favorite part of this year,” he said.
Additionally, he has showed his defensive versatility, playing second base, third, and in the outfield, as well as pinch hitting frequently. The ability to serve as a utility player was a skill Young worked to hone during the offseason.
“I made some pretty big strides in those areas,” he noted.
During his childhood, Young primarily followed the Anaheim Angels because North Dakota native Darin Erstad played with the Halos for more than a decade. However, his parents, and especially grandparents, supported the black and gold.
“My grandparents and my dad growing up, they were still big Steelers fans and my dad really liked the Pirates,” said Young, who noted that there was a Pirates banner in his room during his childhood.
The reason for their fandom was traced to grandfather Ed Young, who grew up in various areas of Western Pennsylvania, including McKees Rocks, Vandergrift, and Washington Township. Shortly after Ed entered the military in the early 1960s, his parents, Clyde and Reatha, moved to Latrobe. While Ed met his future wife in California and then moved to North Dakota following his service, his ties to Latrobe remain. Although his parents have since passed away, Ed Young’s two sisters still live in Latrobe.
As a result, Andy made a couple of trips alongside Ed back to Latrobe.
“I was there twice, but I was really young one time,” Andy recalled. “The second time, I was a little bit older.”
The highlight of that second trip, when Andy was approximately 8-years old, was a trip to Heinz Field to see the Steelers battle the rival Baltimore Ravens.
“I do remember Heinz Field rocking,” Andy recalled.
If all goes according to plan, Young will make a return to the North Shore later this month, as the Diamondbacks will play against the Pirates at PNC Park on Aug. 23-25. That’s a road trip that Young is anticipating.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what I remembered,” Young said. “I remember a few things, but now I’m a little older and I can walk around the city and see a little bit more about Pittsburgh. It’s one of my favorite things to do in the big leagues — just walk around in the morning, get a coffee, and see what each city has, what’s unique about it.”
Young has already played against the Pirates earlier this season, as he and the D’Backs swept the Buccos during a three-game set in Phoenix in mid-July. Although Young went 0-for-3 in the series, he enjoyed the opportunity to see Pirates’ All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, with whom Young previously played in the Arizona Fall League, as well as pitcher Max Kranick, who shares the same agency with Young.
“It was kind of just nice to see some of these guys I haven’t seen in a while,” he said.
And while Young feels obligated to support the Arizona Cardinals, at least during September when both teams are playing in the same city, he continues to support the Steelers.
“It’s ok as long as I’m cheering for both,” he joked.
