When Ligonier Valley head coach Brett Marabito headed to practice on March 13, he knew it would likely be the last time his team took the field for at least two weeks, and possibly for the entire season.
With the spring sports in jeopardy because of the coronavirus pandemic, Marabito decided to make a last-minute adjustment for his squad.
“I said one thing we can control is what we do right now, so let’s just go out and have fun, because I don’t know what the coming days or coming weeks are going to hold for us,” the second-year coach said of his team’s ‘Sandlot-style practice.’ It was easily our best practice of the year.
“What was really awesome was seeing the different situations we’ve been working on for the past week and a half, two weeks really come to fruition.
They were just going out, doing things we’ve been working on, without any of us instructing them on how to do it.”
That extremely loose group showed its baseball IQ in a variety of scenarios, but there’s no strategy to prepare for the potential of a cancelled season. If that is the outcome, however, the season will still have been beneficial, even before the first scheduled game took place, according to Marabito.
“Whether we play a game or not this year, I have a couple of guys that are probably going to go on to play at the next level, and I know that they’ve learned something so far this year,” he said.
“All of our work that we put in, it’s not going to go for nothing, because these kids are learning baseball.”
If last year’s success was any indication, the Rams were perhaps the most learned team in the conference, as Ligonier Valley went 11-1 en route to the District 6 Heritage Conference title, courtesy of a 4-2 victory against West Shamokin in the championship game.
Following the fourth conference crown in program history, the Rams dropped their final two games, including a 9-2 loss against Mount Union in the District 6 playoffs.
Three critical components of the success in the 2019 team — John Caldwell, Andrew Kuzemchak, and Sullivan Schueltz — have since graduated.
Schueltz batted .386, the top mark among regulars in the lineup, and added 17 runs batted in, as well as a team-leading 25 runs and 21 steals.
Caldwell hit .378 with 11 RBI, 20 runs scored and 17 steals while Kuzemchak posted a .368 average, with 13 RBI, 22 runs, and 16 steals.
Caldwell was also unblemished on the mound, posting a 4-0 mark with a 1.68 earned-run average and 36 strikeouts in 25 innings while Schueltz was 2-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 13 frames.
While that production is significant, their intangibles might have been even more crucial for the Rams a year ago.
“The biggest void they leave isn’t so much in terms of the lineup, but their leadership,” Marabito noted.
“My first year as a head coach, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors. I truly attribute a lot of the success we had to that.”
Marabito hopes the current crop of seniors will pick up right where their predecessors left off, as Ben Anderson, Ethan Boring, John Beard and Michael Marinchak appear poised to lead the way.
Marinchak (.333 batting average in 2019) will serve in a utility role while Anderson (.326) is slotted at third, Boring (.258) will play shortstop, and Beard (.256) will see time in the outfield. All four of those seniors will also pitch, with Marinchak likely to lead the way.
After just wrapping up his prolific career with the LV basketball team, Marinchak has options to play college basketball, but he’s also receiving interest on the diamond.
He was an All-Conference performer last year, when he posted an ERA of 1.89 and 58 strikeouts over a team-high 33.1 innings.
Marabito gave some advice to the two-sport standout after his sterling junior season.
“You can be a pretty special baseball player if you put some work in,” he said to Marinchak. “I think he’s going to have a decision on what he wants to do.”
Additionally, Boring compiled an ERA of 2.84 in 24.2 innings of work a year ago while Beard was a standout reliever for the Rams.
“Those four guys have put in a tremendous amount of work between December and March,” Marabito said of the seniors.
“I know that the work that they put in is definitely going to put us in a good position to contend for the Heritage Conference title.”
Fellow senior Sam Sheeder, who was expected to be another vital contributor, elected to not play this season.
As a result, a pair of juniors and a talented group of underclassmen will be counted on to contribute considerably this season, as well.
Behind the plate, Mason Seftas, a junior, and Nick Beitel, a sophomore, are battling for time. Both players will be regulars in the lineup, regardless of who starts at catcher.
Sophomores Connor Tunstall and George Golden are the leading candidates to play at second base and first base, respectively, while sophomores Grant Dowden and Lucas Mills, as well as freshman Haden Sierocky, are expected to play in the outfield.
Seftas, Dowden, Sierocky, and junior Jacob Bleehash are also options on the mound.
They’re really starting to come together as a team,” Marabito detailed. “I think where we’re truly going to be great is we’re going to limit a lot of mistakes.”
Through offseason workouts and a few weeks of practices, the Rams have provided plenty of signs that they could be a top contender in the conference once again. And with a move to the WPIAL in 2020-21 looming, there’s some clear goals in mind for Marabito and his squad.
“We want to win the conference. We want to go out on top,” he said, while also highlighting the athletic success of football and boys’ basketball in the Heritage Conference.
“We don’t want to be the guys that let that down. We want to hold ourselves to that same standard as the other programs have done in our school,” Marabito continued.
As has been the case for most of the past two decades, Homer Center appears to be a top contender in the conference while Marion Center returns a strong team, and United is trending up. Additionally, Saltsburg was the lone conference team to hand the Rams a loss last season.
Ligonier Valley Roster
Seniors
— Ben Anderson, John Beard, Ethan Boring, Michael Marinchak, Alex Torrance.
Juniors
— Jacob Bleehash, Mason Seftas.
Sophomores
— Spencer Adams, Tyler Anderson, Nick Beitel, James Brown, Drew Christopher, Grant Dowden, Kaden Faas, Logan Foust, George Golden, Lucas Mills, Connor Tunstall.
Freshmen — Jesse Ayers, Logan Johnston, Noah Lawson, Lanigan McCulty, Colin Michaels, Broderick Schreyer, Haden Sierocky, Billy Sugden.
