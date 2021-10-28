Since the early stages of the season, Greater Latrobe football coach Jason Marucco has repeatedly stressed that his team must learn how to finish games.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that trait proved elusive, as the Wildcats once again could not make a fourth-quarter lead stand last Friday. The resulting 26-17 defeat on the road against Woodland Hills eliminated Greater Latrobe from WPIAL playoff contention in Class 5A.
With the end of the regular season approaching, the Wildcats (1-3, 3-6) will look to finish strong, as they conclude against first-place Penn-Trafford on senior night at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s something that we value very much in our program,” Marucco said of senior night. “We have 20 seniors this year, and no matter what the season, this week is very special. We want to do whatever we can to send these guys out the right way.”
Those seniors nearly punched their ticket to the postseason last week, as a victory against the Wolverines would’ve secured a playoff berth. The Wildcats opened the scoring in the first quarter, and regained the lead in the third. That lasted until an interception return score gave Woodland Hills the advantage a minute into the fourth quarter. It was one of four interceptions thrown by senior quarterback Bobby Fetter, who finished just 8-of-20 passing for 87 yards.
“One of the biggest things playing on the road in that atmosphere for postseason, we had to take care of the football. We had some bad turnovers at key times,” Marucco noted.
The Wolverines scored another fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the outcome, which represented the fourth time this season that Greater Latrobe held a fourth-quarter lead but ultimately lost.
“There’s maybe a different call that you could’ve made, or a different bounce the ball could’ve taken,” Marucco said, looking back at some of the narrow setbacks this season. “It just magnifies when you lost as many close and tough games as we have this year.
“Obviously one of your goals is always to get into the tournament in the postseason, and when you don’t achieve that – for the time and effort that these kids put in and our coaches put in – it’s going to be disappointing.”
Like in many of the other defeats, however, the Wildcats showed plenty of positive qualities. First and foremost, Greater Latrobe exhibited mental toughness with a quick start last Friday after a crushing loss against Franklin Regional the prior week.
“I thought that was a key component and a key piece of us going down there and being successful, and it’s not an easy thing to do,” Marucco noted of his team’s mental toughness. “I told our guys I was very proud of them – the way that we bounced back and the way we prepared.
“We came out with very good effort and energy; got off to a great start executing very well.”
That great start included a 19-yard touchdown pass from Fetter to Chase Sickenberger on the first possession of the game, a drive that spanned eight plays and 71 yards.
The Wolverines responded with a touchdown drive of their own, however, led by senior Deontae Williams, the surprise starter at quarterback after he had shifted to receiver nearly a month ago.
“It makes a huge difference,” Marucco said of Williams playing quarterback instead of Jahshawn Pringle. “You go from a guy touching the ball four or five times a game to touching it every snap that has the big play capability that he has. Our guys did everything they could at times, and he’s just that good of an athlete that he made some plays to get them out of a bad down and distance or move the chains.”
Williams and the rest of the Wolverines made just enough plays to claim the win at the Wolvarena, which finalized the four playoff bids from the Big East Conference.
The final week of the regular season still has significance for seeding purposes, however, as Penn-Trafford (4-0, 7-2) seeks to claim the conference title outright with a win against the Wildcats. The Warriors have won their last five tilts, including all four conference games. Most recently, they smashed Franklin Regional 49-7, including outscoring the Panthers 42-0 in the first half.
Offensively, Penn-Trafford boasts a talented and physically-imposing offensive line, and two dynamic athletes in running back Cade Yacamelli, who is a Wisconsin commit, and quarterback Carter Green, who will play lacrosse collegiately at Seton Hill University.
As a first-year starter at quarterback, Green struggled throwing the ball early in the season, but he’s showed steady progress as a passer in recent weeks, including three passing touchdowns last week.
“It’s certainly something that they have made a conscious effort to work on over the past few weeks,” Marucco said of the P-T aerial attack. “But still when it comes right down to it, they’re going to trust their front and trust Yacamelli and (Green) to get them the necessary yards.”
To that point, Yacamelli has compiled 1,025 yards rushing on 108 attempts, while Green has rushed 96 times for 783 yards, and the duo has combined for 25 touchdowns.
Both players are anchors defensively too, as the Warriors have yielded just 14 points per game this season. As a result, Marucco knows his squad will have to play at a high level in order to challenge the Warriors.
“You need to be the best you can be in terms of executing,” he said. “You gotta realize that you need to take what they’re giving you, and know that those are good football plays versus them and be patient with it.
“They’re not going to beat themselves. You have to go out and beat them.”
The Warriors have also dominated the series, holding a 30-4 lead all-time, including a 48-14 win against the Wildcats in 2020. Penn-Trafford has won the last 11 games against the Wildcats. Greater Latrobe’s last win against Penn-Trafford came on Oct. 16, 2009, a 12-3 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Regardless of that history, Greater Latrobe has proven to be a prideful group this season, and Marucco expects that will be the case once again, led by the seniors who will be suiting up in the orange and black for the final time.
“Our guys have continued to come to practice, prepare every day at every team session with the mindset that they’re going to go out and win the game Friday night, and continue to play the entire time no matter what happens,” he said. “Our guys have done that all year, and I wouldn’t expect anything less this Friday night.”
