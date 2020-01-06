VANDERGRIFT — Greater Latrobe has already made great strides from last season to this one.
Most of that comes with experience and having a lot of wrestlers back.
But there’s another factor in the Wildcats’ success.
“We have upperclassmen who are really stepping up and doing well. Then we’ve had some guys move up from the junior-high program who are starting to make or have already made a difference,” is how Greater Latrobe head coach Mike Ciotti put it.
With freshman Nate Roth winning it all at 120 pounds, another finishing second (106) and yet a third emerging from the consolation bracket, the Wildcats claimed fourth in the team standings with 178 points — behind only Kiski Area (263), Hempfield Area (224.5) and Norwin (179.5) — in Saturday’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships at Kiski Area High School.
“We’re excited,” Ciotti expressed.
“It’s a great group of kids. They’re easy to coach.
“These guys have really been working hard. They want to get better, and I think it’s been showing week after week.”
And GL did it without it’s best wrestler. Senior Gabe Willochell, a three-time WCCA runner-up and twice a state place-finisher, was held out of the county tournament for precautionary reasons after straining his shoulder in the championship match at Powerade — one of the nation’s premier events that he also won at 132 pounds — the week before.
Roth, meanwhile, was the lone wrestler from the two area schools to capture a WCCA title.
The only other one to make the finals was fellow Greater Latrobe frosh Vinny Kilkeary at 106, although the Wildcats had 11 grapplers medal by placing in the top six, including three at the same weight class (182).
How? Stay tuned.
Greater Latrobe advanced eight wrestlers from Friday’s opening rounds into the semifinals, and Derry Area two. However, just the pair from GL reached the championship match at their weight class while the two for the Trojans — Ty Cymmerman (126) and Colton McCallen (120) — dropped into the consolation bracket and had to settle for third and fourth, respectively, and wound up being the team’s only place-finishers.
“Overall, we did OK,” offered DA head coach Mike Weinell. “We did some good things, but there are other things we need to keep working on.”
Ciotti feels the same way about his team. But he likes what he’s seen so far.
“The kids wrestled well,” Ciotti stated. “The semifinals weren’t the best, but, overall, the effort’s there. We just got to work on the little things now until the end of the season.
“But for our three freshmen, this is huge. To place in the top three in the county as a freshman is a pretty impressive feat.”
As for Roth, he was the No. 2 seed at 120. And not only did he defeat the No. 1 seed — Kiski Area’s Dom Giordano — in the finals, Roth won all four of his matches by fall, the last one coming in 2:55 after getting an escape just nine seconds into the second period and then an immediate pinning combination.
“I was just focused the entire tournament,” remarked Roth, who was the more aggressive wrestler and also had the first takedown of the match. “I knew what my game-plan was coming in, and it worked for me.
“I’m just trying to score as many points as possible. I just want to wrestle as hard as I can, have fun and hopefully win.”
“He got to his offense early in the match,” Ciotti noted. “He’s out there to score a lot of points, and his moves flow from one to the next to the next.
“He’s good on his feet, he’s tough to score on and he rides well on top. He’s got everything it takes.”
“It’s a pretty big stepping-stone,” Roth added. “I’m going in the right direction, but I always set real high goals and push myself to get them.”
GL’s Kilkeary wasn’t as fortunate at 106. In another matchup of the top two seeds, No. 2 Kilkeary gave up two takedowns and a reversal to start the first three periods followed by eight near-fall points in a loss by major decision, 13-4, to No. 1 Briar Priest of Hempfield Area after a much closer match at Powerade one week earlier.
“He (Priest) kind of got the best of us today,” Ciotti conceded. “We’ll just look for him improve in those areas where he needs to and move on from here.”
Then there was 182 pounds. Because of a new statewide rule for regular season tournaments, schools can enter multiple wrestlers in the same weight class if the 16-man bracket is not filled.
And that’s exactly what the Wildcats did...three of them. They — No. 4 seed Corey Boerio, Jacob Brisky and Micah Piper — finished third, fifth and sixth, respectively, and featured a head-to-head pairing between the latter two teammates in the consolation finals as unattached wrestlers.
“Yeah, isn’t that something?” Ciotti asked rhetorically. “It’s great to have a competitive weight class like that.
“I wish all of the weight classes were like that. It keeps guys focused on getting better.”
Of Greater Latrobe’s remaining place-finishers, No. 5 seed Ricky Armstrong (145) and No. 4 Tyler Ross (220) came in fourth. Conner Johnson (132) and No. 2 seed Logan Zitterbart (170) were fifth, and No. 5 Payton Henry (138) and No. 6 Jack Pletcher (152) sixth.
“Overall, I was impressed with the kids,” Ciotti concluded. “It’s nice to see what these guys continue to do heading into the second half of the year with some goals for the end of the season.”
Derry Area, on the other hand, had a rough go of it on Saturday. After having 16 wrestlers still alive to begin the day, Cymmerman and McCallen were the only ones to place.
“We did improve in a couple areas,” Weinell indicated. “We were looking to get a little more aggressive, and I think we’re starting to see that.
“But we’re still making the inexperienced mistakes that we need to fix. Hopefully we can fix those things before the end of the season.”
Following semifinal losses, the two did survive the consy rounds to make it to the match for third and fourth. Cymmerman placed third as the No. 2 seed at 126, and McCallen fourth as the No. 5 seed at 120.
“Ty had a tough match in the semifinals,” Weinell indicated. “Some of the calls didn’t go our way, but sometimes you have to overcome that.
“He also wrestled the runner-up in the state from last season (Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon), and it was a tight match. And he beat him (at Powerade), so we know he’s right there.
“It was a tough bracket with (Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps), another state runner-up, in there, as well. And he (Cymmerman) was able to come back and take third.
“Colton wrestled up at 120, and that’s where he’s going to stay at the rest of the season,” Weinell continued. “He looks good there.
“I think he just needs a little more conditioning at that weight. And he still took fourth place.
“He has the tools, we leaned that. He just needs to get in better condition.
“And I think that goes for our whole team. We need to get a little tougher mentally.
“But that’s why you do these tournaments. It was a couple tough weeks for us, and we knew that was going to be the case going in. But this is still all experience for the end of the season.
“A few other kids had a decent tournament, too. They lost, but they wrestled pretty well.”
With 58 points, the Trojans were 11th out of 15 teams.
Like Greater Latrobe, Mount Pleasant also had two finalists, but both finished second as No. 2 seeds in falling to No. 1 seeds. Noah Gnibus (138) lost a 4-0 decision to Norwin’s John Alteri while Patrick Brewer (160) was pinned by Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer in 1:59.
The Vikings, who were ninth in the team standings with 93 points, had two other place-finishers. They were Damien George (126) and Colton Zelmore (285) in fourth.
Hempfield Area equaled Kiski Area with the most finalists (six). In addition to Priest, Ty Linsenbigler (145) and Isaiah Vance (285) were winners with Ethan Berginc (113), Justin Cramer (195) and Dillon Ferretti (220) runners-up.
Greensburg Salem (seventh place, 131.5 points) put two grapplers in championship matches. John Meyers (220) was first, and Billy McChesney (285) second.
GL and DA get right back into section dual-match action this week. The Wildcats host Greensburg Salem on Wednesday and travel to Gateway on Thursday in WPIAL Class AAA Section 1-B while the Trojans are at Southmoreland today and host Frazier on Wednesday in Class AA Section 3-B.
