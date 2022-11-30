For the past several years, Derry Area girls basketball coach Gene Brisbane never had to worry about who would provide the offense for his team.
Tiana Moracco had a historic career with the Trojans, setting the school single-game and career scoring marks last season.
With Moracco now playing in her first year at the University of Pitt-Greensburg, however, Derry Area will have a drastically different look for the upcoming campaign.
In addition to averaging approximately 21 points per game a year ago, Moracco also provided 7-8 rebounds, 3-4 assists, and 5 steals per game.
“Everybody thinks of Tiana just being a scorer, which, of course, she was … but she did a lot,” explained Brisbane. “It is a big void.”
Even with Moracco’s prolific production in 2021-22, the Trojans endured a losing season. With a small roster to begin with, Derry Area was reduced to just seven players after injuries to Faith Shean and Lauren Hood.
As a result, the Trojans finished on a seven-game skid, concluding the campaign at 7-13 overall.
“We hung in there all the way until the end, with a possible chance of making the playoffs,” said Brisbane, noting that Derry Area was just two games behind postseason participants in the section.
Six players who earned playing time last season return to the fold in 2022-23, and all of them will need to improve in order to fill the void.
That group includes senior forwards Mara Lewis and Sara Bungard, junior guards Samantha Gruska, Rachelle Marinchek, and Allie Chamberlain, and sophomore guard Jane Huss.
Among that group, Lewis and Gruska each averaged 4 points, while Marinchek and Huss provided 3 points per game.
“Everybody coming back has to do a little bit more than what they’ve done in the past,” Brisbane said. “I don’t know that we have any one person who’s going to go out there and score 20 points a game. It’s going to be done by committee.”
The Trojans’ roster has expanded to 11 players this year, with five newcomers. That group includes junior forward Ally Loucks, sophomore forward Rain Loucks, and freshmen Rissa Loucks, Kaylee Overly, and Zoe Frayvolt.
“Nobody has distinguished themselves yet, but it will happen,” Brisbane said of the quintet that is vying for minutes.
While the team lacks the offensive firepower and experience of previous squads, the Trojans have already displayed some notable intangibles.
“They’re a pretty cohesive group. They really support each other,” Brisbane stated. “From a coaching standpoint, when you have people who have good attitudes — they try hard, they’re giving you their best effort — that’s all you can ask for.”
Although the Trojans remain in Class 4A Section 1, realignment has seemingly made the competition even more fearsome.
Knoch, Highlands, and Freeport Area, all of which made the playoffs from the section last year, appear to be loaded once again, while last-place Valley remains.
Meanwhile North Catholic enters the section on the heels of winning the WPIAL Class 3A championship, while Greensburg Salem drops down from 5A after qualifying for the postseason.
The Trojans open their season playing in the Monessen Tournament on Dec. 2. Derry Area will face the host Greyhounds on Friday, and will play either California Area and Charleroi on Saturday. Other notable nonsection games include county matchups against Mount Pleasant Area, Jeannette, and Ligonier Valley, while DA opens the section ledger on Dec. 15 at Greensburg Salem.
“The first goal is to have a winning season. The second goal is to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. After that, we go from there,” said Brisbane of his team’s objectives.
Entering his fourth year at the helm of the Trojans, Brisbane tabbed former player Rachel Garris as an assistant. Garris, a DA grad who was a member of the Trojans’ 2016 section-winning team, played under Brisbane during his time guiding the Westmoreland County Community College women’s program.
